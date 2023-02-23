Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
Border Report

Refugee petitions soaring in Mexico

By Julian Resendiz,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tq4At_0kwYWcPZ00

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The number of refugee petitions more than doubled in the past two years in Mexico compared to the combined totals from 2019 and 2020, Mexican officials say.

And the numbers continue to rise, with 12,863 applications received by the Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission (COMAR) this past January compared with the 6,497 filed in January 2022.

More than 31,000 Hondurans filed for refugee status in Mexico last year, followed by 18,087 petitions from Cubans and 17,068 from Haitians, COMAR reported. Venezuelans were fourth with 14,823 applications and Nicaraguans fifth with 8,971. Most filings occurred in COMAR offices in Chiapas, a state bordering Guatemala.

Biden ‘travel ban’ leaves asylum-seekers in hands of ‘coyotes,’ advocates say

Several hundred Afghans also petitioned for refugee status, refugee commission coordinator Andres Ramirez Silva said on social media . “For the first time in our history Afghan nationals are among the top 10 applicants,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQWZF_0kwYWcPZ00
Graphic courtesy Mexican Refugee Assistance Commission

Mexican officials say they encourage foreign nationals who enter Mexico, even on foot, to petition for refugee status to avoid being detained, deported or falling prey to human traffickers. A humanitarian visa issued to those applying for refugee status allows them to move about designated areas unhindered.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

“Mexico has become a country of origin, travel, and destination for migrants, with citizens from 114 countries having come here. We have migrants from our hemisphere, from Asia, Africa and Europe,” said Francisco Garduno Yanez, head of Mexico’s National Migration Institute, who visited Juarez last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jSLro_0kwYWcPZ00
Mexican immigration permits lay abandoned at the U.S. border wall where migrants turned themselves in to Border Patrol agents. (Julian Resendiz/Border Report)

Border Report crews last December came across several Mexican immigration protection documents discarded along with worn clothing and food containers along a stretch of border wall where hundreds of migrants turned themselves in to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BorderReport.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
El Paso preparing for potential migrant surge in May
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Soldiers allegedly kill 5 men in Nuevo Laredo, fire shots to disperse crowd
Laredo, TX6 days ago
Soldiers allegedly heard ‘loud noise’ before killing 5 in Nuevo Laredo
Laredo, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thousands of Russians waiting south of the border to claim asylum in U.S.
Mcallen, TX4 days ago
Unseasonable 100-degree heat in South Texas border worries migrant aid workers
Brownsville, TX3 days ago
Mother Who Slammed Biden Over Sons' Fentanyl Deaths Told "Shoot Your Self"
Detroit, MI2 days ago
U.S. citizen, 3 migrants die in Border Patrol chase, Rio Bravo fire chief says
Rio Bravo, TX6 days ago
DHS tweaks CBP One app after reports of family separations, agency says
Brownsville, TX6 days ago
A century later, Villa’s raid unites border communities
Columbus, NM6 days ago
Latino Republicans push back on party’s immigration agenda
Miami, FL3 days ago
Feds upgrading inspection technology at ports of entry
El Paso, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy