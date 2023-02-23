Open in App
Pensacola, FL
See more from this location?
WKRG News 5

New Florida bill could ban dogs from sticking their heads out of car windows

By Alexa Daly,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUB80_0kwYT7R200

FLORIDA ( WKRG ) — A new bill in Florida could make it illegal for your dog to stick their head out of the car window when the car is in motion.

Senate Bill 932 was introduced by Sen. Lauren Book with the intent of keeping animals safe.

READ NEXT: Latest Florida headlines from WKRG.com

The law would also make it illegal for the dog to sit in the drivers lap, all dogs would be required to wear a harness or a pet seatbelt. Dogs riding in the bed of a truck would have to be in a crate.

These potential restrictions have some pet owners in Pensacola thinking about the safety of their dog.

“I don’t think its necessary for him to be in a seatbelt, but then again it’s like he is my kid and I wouldn’t want my kids in the car without,” said Cassandra Stokes. “So, it’s something for me to ponder that I never really thought of before.”

The animal welfare bill would would also ban the declawing of cats, and require the department of law enforcement to create a public list of convicted animal abusers.

If passed, the law could go into effect July 1.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Family members shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says
Land O' Lakes, FL2 days ago
Loxley one of the newest cities in the US, depending on how you look at it
Loxley, AL1 day ago
Heavy equipment will help clean up illegal dump site
Laurel Hill, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Theodore-Dawes Fire rescues person hurt in tree
Theodore, AL18 hours ago
Alabama animal shelter damaged during storm
Arab, AL1 day ago
Family members speak out after 2 injured in shooting at Rickarby Park
Mobile, AL23 hours ago
Woman pulls gun on ex-boyfriend who punched, pulled gun on her at McDonalds: Atmore Police
Atmore, AL2 days ago
Daphne Fire Department rescues dog from house fire
Daphne, AL2 days ago
Lewis Bear, philanthropist and businessman, passes away at 82
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Sold out Mac and Cheese fest raises thousands for local kids
Destin, FL6 hours ago
Orange Beach has some of Alabama’s priciest homes: Report
Orange Beach, AL10 hours ago
More than 1.5 pounds of meth, guns seized in Alabama drug bust
Muscle Shoals, AL1 day ago
What is mud rain? And why is it on my car?
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Suspect shot in head during warrant execution: Mobile Sheriff
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Pedestrian struck, killed on Palafox in Pensacola
Pensacola, FL2 days ago
Another Mississippi hospital will stop delivering babies
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
Jet cockpit flies off after takeoff during Fairhope air show
Fairhope, AL1 day ago
WATCH: Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues boater south of Mobile
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Teen hikers rescued after days stuck in California snowstorm
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
2 with ‘life-threatening injuries’ in shooting at Rickarby Park: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim Crow’ bill
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Mobile’s Largest Yard Sale returns to Mobile Fair Grounds
Mobile, AL10 hours ago
Missing child alert canceled
Brewton, AL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy