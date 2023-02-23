Open in App
Fresno, CA
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

City of Fresno holding waste tire event

By Stepheny Frederiksen,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AVPgL_0kwYSHva00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fresno residents will be able to dispose of unwanted waste tires at no charge Saturday, Feb. 25, according to the City of Fresno.

City officials are hosting a Waste Tire Amnesty Day event, using grant funding available from CalRecycle.

The event will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. or until the trailer located at 510 W. Kearney Blvd (Fresno Chandler Executive Airport) is filled.

Fresno residents will be asked to provide identification such as a driver’s license, a utility bill, or an amnesty postcard demonstrating city residency.

Event restrictions include:

  • Participants must be City of Fresno residents
  • No tractor or diesel tires
  • No business-generated tires
  • Each resident is limited to nine tires per vehicle

Tires with rims or wheels will also be accepted.

Tire Amnesty Events are scheduled throughout the year and are intended to prevent illegal tire dumping, divert waste tires from landfills, and help educate the public about waste tire recycling and proper tire maintenance.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fresno, CA newsLocal Fresno, CA
Traffic diverted in northeast Fresno due to police activity
Fresno, CA1 day ago
Twice as sweet: Crumbl opens 2nd location in Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Flamingos return to Fresno Chaffee Zoo
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oakhurst senior community trapped for a week by snow
Oakhurst, CA11 hours ago
Sierra Springs Mobile Home Park in Bass Lake under evacuation
Bass Lake, CA8 hours ago
FCSO: EAGLE One delivers medicine to man stuck at home
Shaver Lake, CA2 days ago
Is the drought over yet? New Central Valley data released
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Residents evacuated after fire at Fresno Project Homekey motel
Fresno, CA2 days ago
FCSO: 2 young men shot in Orange Cove, 1 dead
Orange Cove, CA2 hours ago
Merced to search the US for the city’s next police chief
Merced, CA2 days ago
Weekend Plans? The Annual Fresno Home and Garden show is here
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Madera Community Hospital: What happened? When could it reopen?
Madera, CA2 days ago
Party bus overturns in Merced, teenagers hospitalized: CHP
Merced, CA1 day ago
Coroner identifies person killed by train in central Fresno
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Fatal accident in Fresno closes roads, police say
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Clovis Police K9s retiring after 7 years of service
Clovis, CA2 days ago
Gun brandished at child in Fresno, suspect detained, police say
Fresno, CA2 days ago
USPS wants you to clear a path in the snow for carriers
Fresno, CA2 days ago
Efforts to restore power to areas affected by storm continue
Dunlap, CA4 days ago
Fresno serial-bombing suspect arrested: everything we know so far
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Over 20,000 without power as Madera County declares state of emergency
Oakhurst, CA4 days ago
Pepe Aguilar coming to Fresno later this year
Fresno, CA3 days ago
Lemoore family seeks help for Ukrainian exchange student
Lemoore, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy