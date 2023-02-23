2 Florida News Reporters Shot, 1 Has Died While Covering Earlier Deadly Shooting In Pine Hills

19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses (OCSO)

Multiple people have been shot in a neighborhood in Pine Hills, Florida, hours after a woman was shot and killed along the same street earlier Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that multiple people had been shot and that one person, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses has been detained.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Orange County deputies responded to Hileah Street in the same Pine Hills neighborhood in response to reports of a shooting.

A woman in her 20s was found shot, and died at the scene, deputies said.

Details about that shooting, including the woman’s name, have not been released. At the press briefing on Wednesday night, Mina said that a 9-year-old child has died from the morning shooting.

According to Sheriff Mina, at 4:05 pm, 911 calls about another shooting at the location of the earlier shooting came in. Deputies located two men who had been shot in or near a vehicle.

“They are news 13 reporter and photographer who are on the scene to cover the homicide from this morning, on Harrington Street a woman and her 9-year-old girl were also shot inside of a home. It is unclear why the suspect entered that home. The victims were transported to nearby hospitals and tragically one of the news 13 employees has passed,” said Mina.

Spectrum News 13 is not currently releasing the names of the crew members involved in the shooting.

