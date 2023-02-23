Open in App
Pine Hills, FL
See more from this location?
The Free Press - TFP

2 Florida News Reporters Shot, 1 Has Died While Covering Earlier Deadly Shooting In Pine Hills

By Danielle Shockey,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Y3jJ_0kwYQuyz00 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses (OCSO)

Multiple people have been shot in a neighborhood in Pine Hills, Florida, hours after a woman was shot and killed along the same street earlier Wednesday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said that multiple people had been shot and that one person, 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses has been detained.

Around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Orange County deputies responded to Hileah Street in the same Pine Hills neighborhood in response to reports of a shooting.

A woman in her 20s was found shot, and died at the scene, deputies said.

In the news: First Execution In Florida Since 2019 To Take Place Thursday After Supreme Court Refuses Block

Details about that shooting, including the woman’s name, have not been released. At the press briefing on Wednesday night, Mina said that a 9-year-old child has died from the morning shooting.

According to Sheriff Mina, at 4:05 pm, 911 calls about another shooting at the location of the earlier shooting came in. Deputies located two men who had been shot in or near a vehicle.

“They are news 13 reporter and photographer who are on the scene to cover the homicide from this morning, on Harrington Street a woman and her 9-year-old girl were also shot inside of a home. It is unclear why the suspect entered that home. The victims were transported to nearby hospitals and tragically one of the news 13 employees has passed,” said Mina.

Spectrum News 13 is not currently releasing the names of the crew members involved in the shooting.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Advertisement
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Self-Proclaimed Rapper, Gang Member In Florida Charged With First-Degree Murder
Lakeland, FL3 days ago
Florida Man Charged After Murdering Daughter, 3 Others In Heinous Attack
Rockledge, FL3 days ago
Florida Woman Pleads Guilty To Mail Fraud In Identity Theft Scheme
Orlando, FL15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zephyrhills Man Killed By Wrong-Way Driver On Pretty Pond Road
Zephyrhills, FL2 days ago
Florida Gov. DeSantis Demands Prosecutor’s Internal Records Over Release Of Murder Suspect
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Lakeland Regional Medical Center Agrees To Pay $4 Million To Settle Medicaid Funding Claims
Lakeland, FL16 hours ago
Plant City Voting Ballots In The Mail
Plant City, FL3 days ago
Exploria Resorts – Our Employees Are “One Team”
Orlando, FL3 days ago
Army Field Band To Perform Free Concerts In Tampa Bay Area Sunday, Monday
Tampa, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy