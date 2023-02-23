Open in App
San Angelo, TX
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Forever Family: Nathaniel

By Chad MillerCourtney Knight,

11 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In this week’s KSAN Forever Family, meet 16-year-old Nathaniel.

Nathaniel, 16 years old

He’s a respectful, caring teenager who loves to play football!

Nathaniel has a friendly personality and he’s not scared to get his hands dirty as he refers to staying active over lounging around.

Nathaniel’s hoping to find an active family that can help him pursue his dreams while providing structure and unconditional love.

If you think you could be Nathaniel’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can call 325-315-8247 or log on to adoptchildren.org for more information.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.

