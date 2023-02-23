I-84 at I-5 closed, other road closures in place as snow falls across Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation has issued road closure notices as a snow storm blankets the region Wednesday , causing massive delays and authorities reporting crashes and spin outs.

The Interstate 84 westbound ramp is closed at Interstate 5 as a result of a stalled vehicle and bad winter weather, according to ODOT’s TripCheck .

These are the listed closures as of 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to PBOT:

NW Germantown Road (NW Skyline Boulevard to Bridge Avenue), multiple cars off the road

NE 42nd Avenue (NE Wistaria Drive and NE 42nd Avenue), multiple cars off the road

West Burnside (NW 24th Place to NW Skyline Boulevard), slick, unsafe conditions

NE 112th Avenue (NE Airport Way to NE Marine Drive), multiple cars off the road

SW 57th Avenue at SW Patton Road, slick conditions

SW Dosch Road (SW Hamilton Street to SW Hamilton Court), multiple cars off the road

NE Wiberg Lane at NE Alameda Street, slick conditons

NW 25th Avenue westbound at NW Lovejoy Street, slick conditions (cars spinning out going up the hill)

NE 82nd Avenue (NE Columbia Boulevard to NE Prescott Street), vehicles stuck in both directions

NE 88th Avenue (NE Russell Street to NE Russell Place), vehicles stuck at bottom of the hill

SW Terwilliger Boulevard southbound (SW Sam Jackson Park Road to SW Capitol Highway), stalled out vehicles

SW Chesapeak Avenue (SW Fairmount Boulevard to SW Twombly Avenue), slick conditions

SW Shattuck Road (SW Patton Road to SW 48th Place), slick conditions

SW Patton Road (SW Shattuck Road to SW Hillside Drive), slick conditions

For immediate updates on road closures near you, visit the PBOT Road Closure and Chain Advisory page .

Meanwhile, in Gresham, authorities say there have been multiple crashes and spun out cars and that roads in the town and east Multnomah County are hazardous.

“If you don’t have to leave where you are right now, please stay there!” police tweeted .

