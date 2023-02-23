Open in App
Fort Myers Beach, FL
See more from this location?
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County School Board discusses rebuilding Fort Myers Beach Elementary School

By Tori Kinley,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE9gD_0kwYH5fi00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fort Myers Beach parents left the Lee County School Board today, still unsure of whether or not the Fort Myers Beach Elementary School will rebuild.

The school board discussed three options:

  • Option 1: Fix the current school
  • Option 2: A phased reopening of the elementary school
  • Option 3: Add a full portable campus to open in Fall 2023

School board members and the public are split. Some argue that the financials just are too high to rebuild. If they choose to rebuild, it will cost the school district approximately $21,000 per student.

Monica Schmucker is the mother of one current Fort Myers Beach Elementary student and another starting kindergarten this fall.

“It might sound like a lot to some people, but we’re just asking to be put back in the position we were in on September 27th before Ian,” she said.

She believes the board should just use the FEMA money they’re receiving to build back the school.

Cathleen Morgan, a Lee County School Board member, brought up the consideration of funds.

“What the board needs to consider is does the moral obligation to the community trump our ethical obligation to provide a school whose operating costs are comparable to the other island schools,” Morgan said.

Other school board members argue that the financial factors should not be analyzed as heavily compared to allocating these funds without the disaster.

To put that simply, they understand that if this wasn’t after Ian, they most likely would not spend these funds to rebuild the school. However, given the circumstances, they are willing to spend a little more per student.

Armor Persons is one of the board members in favor of rebuilding the school. “We gotta put the kids first,” said Persons. “And to me, that means giving them back the school on the island.”

To see the full presentation of the options presented to the school board, click here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fort Myers, FL newsLocal Fort Myers, FL
5 months after Ian, swim advisory still in effect in Lee County
Fort Myers Beach, FL4 days ago
Memorial service held for Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Man hit by train in Fort Myers now in hospice care
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Multiple students injured after getting caught on school bus door at Pine Ridge Middle School
Naples, FL2 days ago
New underground power lines coming to Fort Myers Beach
Fort Myers Beach, FL12 hours ago
Teens make weekly retirement community trip to solve tech problems for seniors
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Fort Myers finishes February with .07″ of rain, Naples sees nothing
Fort Myers, FL4 days ago
Naples Pride Festival back-on-track following heated city council meeting
Naples, FL4 days ago
Bonita Springs City Council discusses problematic roundabouts and traffic
Bonita Springs, FL4 days ago
Motorcyclist dead after crash at Fort Myers shopping center
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Fort Myers High School hosts annual Unified Basketball Game
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
North Port man crashed through FHP homicide investigation
North Port, FL1 day ago
Lee County residents being charged by FPL despite having minimal electricity since Hurricane Ian
Iona, FL4 days ago
New trucking school coming to Hodges University
Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Abandoned RV destroyed in North Fort Myers fire
North Fort Myers, FL3 days ago
Sea wall installed to protect Fort Myers Beach condo building just feet from the Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers Beach, FL3 days ago
Unlicensed contractor leaves Port Charlotte home in state of disarray
Port Charlotte, FL4 days ago
Iconic Fort Myers Beach breakfast spot vows to rebuild
Fort Myers Beach, FL4 days ago
K-9 drug bust in DeSoto County
Arcadia, FL5 hours ago
Is Hurricane Ian to blame for this season’s red tide boom?
Naples, FL3 days ago
Cape Coral woman goes for eye poke during dog poop dispute
Cape Coral, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy