Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
See more from this location?
8 News Now

Las Vegas police search for 85-year-old missing endangered woman

By Linsey Lewis,

11 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 85-year-old woman who may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Gisela Niva was last seen Tuesday around 10 a.m. near the 4100 block of Cascada Piazza Lane near Flamingo Road and Hualapai Way, according to police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21mMvZ_0kwYGTqY00
Gisela Niva, 85, last seen Feb. 21, 2023 (LVMPD/KLAS)

She is described as 5’4”, 110 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. She is driving a white 2020 BMW 230i coupe with a Nevada license plate, 521-w18.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fryTA_0kwYGTqY00

Anyone with information regarding Niva and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Las Vegas, NV newsLocal Las Vegas, NV
‘My biggest fear is someone will hurt him,’ Family of 13-year-old runaway asks for public’s help
Las Vegas, NV3 hours ago
Metro: 19-month-old girl dies two weeks after hit-and-run crash in east valley
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
SWAT, Las Vegas police respond to barricade after husband fires round into house ceiling
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing woman last seen leaving hospital in Pahrump
Pahrump, NV2 days ago
Female driver killed in single-vehicle crash in west valley, Metro says
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas officers involved in Henderson police shooting near Galleria mall identified
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
‘He didn’t deserve that,’ Family of man stabbed, killed on RTC bus calls for justice
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
North Las Vegas welcomes 1st LGBTQ+ center
North Las Vegas, NV21 hours ago
Las Vegas police make arrest after man found dead in parked car
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
CCFD responds to fire Boulder Station, hotel guests evacuated
Las Vegas, NV4 hours ago
Man accused of drugging models at Las Vegas party, police say
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas man accused of killing roommate after argument
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Child finds parents dead inside North Las Vegas home, police say
North Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
‘I don’t know what happened’: Hit-and-run victim shares story after arrest made in case
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Las Vegas police: Man drove 89 mph in 45-mph zone before crash that killed 73-year-old
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Knife-wielding man charged at police officers outside Las Vegas airport, department says
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
North Las Vegas hosts inaugural mariachi student competition
North Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Northbound lanes closed on Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas due to crash
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
8 days after brothel shooting, tweet says charges dropped against Moonlite BunnyRanch worker
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Lombardo signs executive order to honor 5 victims of northern Nevada medical plane crash
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Cycling safety gets new voice in Las Vegas as deaths climb in 2022; ride planned Saturday
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
Las Vegas double amputee veteran robbed by caregiver housed after eviction, dilemmas loom over housing others
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Driver alert: Expect delays in two areas west of downtown for road improvements, city says
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
$400K lawsuit follows ‘hard landing’ of Las Vegas-based helicopter tour operator
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
This cat spent 6 days alone in a Las Vegas hotel before anyone noticed
Las Vegas, NV4 days ago
Long-term lane restriction on Summerlin Parkway
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
More snow, more driving dangers en route to Spring Mountains
Las Vegas, NV3 days ago
LVMPD Foundation hosts 31st annual K-9 Trials
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy