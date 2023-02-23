Open in App
Braintree, MA
See more from this location?
WPRI 12 News

Police seek vehicles possibly involved in deadly I-93 crash

By Allison Shinskey,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RnmWi_0kwYFQEa00

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are searching for drivers who may have caused a crash that killed a Hanson man and sent two other people to the hospital.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on I-93 North near Exit 6 in Braintree. Police said a pickup truck was hit by a car and both vehicles went off the road.

The driver of the truck, 46-year-old Michael Wojdag, died as a result of the crash, while a 45-year-old woman and a teenager were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The five occupants of the car were not hurt and they remained at the scene to talk to troopers, police said.

The investigation led police to believe that two vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing each other, when one hit the car and forced it into the truck.

Anyone with information on vehicles that may have been involved in the crash or were seen traveling at high speeds on I-93 around the time of the crash is asked to call the Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840 or the Troop H Detective Unit at (617) 740-7544.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 Newton police officers taken to hospital following struggle with suspect
Newton, MA6 hours ago
S.K. police arrest two DUI suspects, one 3x legal limit
South Kingstown, RI12 hours ago
Police: Man had loaded gun inside trampoline park
New Bedford, MA11 hours ago
New Bedford man arrested on gun charges
New Bedford, MA8 hours ago
Man injured in Pawtucket shooting
Pawtucket, RI10 hours ago
Somerset police investigating after man stabbed
Somerset, MA1 day ago
Police: Wanted man arrested after East Providence crash
East Providence, RI2 days ago
2-alarm fire in East Providence under investigation
East Providence, RI13 hours ago
Officials ID man hit, killed by car in Plainville
Plainville, MA3 days ago
Driver significantly injured in diesel truck crash
Scituate, RI3 days ago
Brush fire under investigation in Johnston
Johnston, RI1 day ago
Man arrested on gun, drug charges in Fall River
Fall River, MA2 days ago
URI student hit by bus on campus
Kingston, MA1 day ago
Providence police officer suspended amid investigation
Providence, RI2 days ago
Warwick school committee member pleads not guilty to DUI, assault charges
Warwick, RI3 days ago
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2013 Warwick murder
Warwick, RI2 days ago
‘Insufficient evidence’: No crimes tied to Fall River mishandling of drug records, report finds
Fall River, MA3 days ago
UPS employee arrested for 3rd time on drug charges
Central Falls, RI3 days ago
Cranston man gets 15 years on drug, gun charges
Cranston, RI3 days ago
Prov. school bus drivers fail to reach deal with bus company
Providence, RI1 day ago
4 RI fire departments to split $5.2M in safety grants
Cumberland, RI2 days ago
Providence teacher accused of child molestation on paid leave
Providence, RI2 days ago
Office chairs recalled due to fall, injury risk
East Providence, RI2 days ago
2 North Kingstown high schoolers credited with saving friend’s life
North Kingstown, RI2 days ago
URI police chief nominated for national award
South Kingstown, RI2 days ago
‘Our hands are tied’: Pawtucket mayor seeks LEOBOR reform
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
109-year-old Bristol native shares secret to a long life
Bristol, RI2 days ago
Pawtucket school reopens after pipes burst
Pawtucket, RI2 days ago
Pawtucket school’s heating system working properly after pipe bursts
Pawtucket, RI3 days ago
‘A really narrow fix’: Change in law allows more to scrub their criminal records
West Warwick, RI3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy