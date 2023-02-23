LIVE UPDATES: TV reporter identity revealed following his death in Orlando shooting series

Update 7:05 a.m.: The reporter who was killed on Wednesday has been identified. Spectrum News 13 said Dylan Lyons was the journalist who was shot and killed, WFTV reported.

The photojournalist shot was also identified. Jesse Walden was critically injured and was being treated at an area hospital.

Update 12:01 a.m.: Today’s news of a TV reporter shot and killed while covering another shooting scene in Orlando has devastated the journalism community.

The suspect is also accused of shooting a mother and a 9-year-old girl inside their home.

11:44 p.m.: The television reporter who died in Wednesday’s shooting attended the University of Central Florida, WFTV reported.

The television station is not releasing the reporter’s name but said he was president of the university’s Radio TV and Digital News Association. He interned at several television stations in Central Florida before he was hired at Spectrum News 13.

Rick Brunson, one of the reporter’s college professors at UCF, called him “energetic, enthusiastic” and a person who loved journalism.

“He loves journalism, and he loves it because of the difference that he always feels like he can make in whatever community he’s in by being on the street with a microphone and a photographer, and telling the stories of the community he’s in,” Brunson, who visited the hospital to comfort the reporter’s family, told WFTV . “That’s what he’s about, and that’s why I’m here.”

Update 7:38 p.m.: Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Wednesday evening that a shooting in the Pine Hills neighborhood left two people killed and two others critically injured.

Mina said a News 13 reporter was killed and a News 13 photographer was critically injured in the shooting.

Investigators said Keith Melvin Moses, 19, is accused in this case and as well as a shooting at that same location earlier in the day that left a woman in her 20s dead.

The news crew, a reporter and photographer from Spectrum 13 in Orlando, was reporting from the scene of the 11 a.m. incident at 4:05 p.m., Mina told reporters. Mina said that Moses walked up to the unmarked news vehicle and fired, wounding the reporter and photographer.

Mina said that Moses then walked down the street into a house and shot the 9-year-old girl and a woman.

“What a horrible day for our community and our media partners,” Mina told reporters.

Mina said Moses has a lengthy criminal history.

He said the reporter and photographer were in or near a vehicle that was not clearly marked as a news car when they were shot.

Original Story: The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday afternoon that multiple people have been shot on Hialeah Street in the Pine Hills community.

It’s the same scene as another shooting earlier Wednesday in which a woman in her 20s died. Click here to read more about that shooting.

Deputies said one person has been detained in connection with the shooting.

Several people have been taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. Their conditions are unknown.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina will provide an update on the shootings at 7 p.m.

