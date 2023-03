Giant Eagle announced Wednesday that they have taken certain water jugs off the shelves. That includes gallon size and larger containers of store brand water inside every Giant Eagle, Market District and GetGo location.

Giant Eagle said they have a spring water brand that comes from a facility in Salineville, Ohio, which is located about 23 miles southwest of East Palestine.

Some customers shopping for water Wednesday told Channel 11 they think that was the right call.

“I think that’s a good idea, there were a lot of chemicals spilled and burnt gotten into the waterways so it’s not a terrible idea to make sure everything is safe for consumption,” said Christal Burczyk, a shopper.

“Because of the derailment and what could possibly be in the water that they have bottled, I would hope they would take the necessary precautions but the unknown makes me nervous,” said Yvonne Overholt, another shopper.

Giant Eagle said they have been in daily contact with the facility’s representatives. A third party is testing the raw water sources and the finished products regularly.

