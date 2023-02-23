Open in App
BuzzFeed News

The Family Of 7-Year-Old Athena Strand Is Suing FedEx After A Delivery Driver Allegedly Killed The 7-Year-Old

By Pocharapon Neammanee,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLHOb_0kwTjFCQ00

Athena Strand

court records

The parents of a 7-year-old who was allegedly killed by a FedEx contractor have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company.

Maitlyn Gandy on Friday joined a wrongful death lawsuit filed in the death of her daughter, Athena Strand , which was originally filed in December 2022 by Athena’s father, Jacob Strand.

Athena’s body was found near a country road about 6 miles from her home two days after she was reported missing on Nov. 30, 2022. Police said delivery driver Tanner Horner confessed to accidentally hitting Athena with his van, which left her injured, and then strangling her after she said she was going to tell her father.

The lawsuit named Horner, along with his employer Big Topspin, a subcontractor of FedEx. Gandy and Strand accused the companies of negligence in hiring, training, and supervising Horner, claiming they recklessly employed him and failed to properly investigate his criminal and employment history.

In the court filing for Gandy to join the lawsuit, her attorneys wrote that they were seeking to effect change at FedEx, noting that consumers trust the company and its drivers.

“It  is  about  implementing  better  hiring, training, and supervising practices to prevent vicious killers from arriving at our doorsteps bearing an insignia that has been cultivated to instill trust,” they wrote. “It is about preventing billion-dollar organizations from insulating themselves from liability by using fly-by-night contractors instead of acknowledging the responsibility they bear when we trust them  to come on our property,  to our doorsteps, and even inside our homes.”

Horner was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges on Feb. 16 and is being held on bonds totaling more than $1,500,000, according to booking records. Horner is also facing four charges of sexual assault of a child in a case unrelated to Strand’s.

The family is seeking more than $1 million in relief.

In a statement, a spokesperson for FedEx told BuzzFeed News that they are aware of the complaint filed. "Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy," the spokesperson said.

More on this

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pregnant woman in Uber killing argues to be freed because fetus is innocent — as video shows fatal shooting
Miami, FL13 days ago
Jury trial begins for man accused of killing ex's boyfriend, body never found
Kenosha, WI5 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO17 days ago
Florida teenager pleads guilty to fatally stabbing 13-year-old cheerleader 114 times
Jacksonville, FL26 days ago
Actor accused of abusing girls through spiritual 'cult' to appear in court
North Las Vegas, NV27 days ago
A Man Who Was Paralyzed After A Police Officer Shot Him By Mistake Has Filed A Lawsuit
Hollywood, FL2 days ago
More Unsealed Search Warrants Reveal That Authorities Found A Knife, A Gun, And Criminology Books At Bryan Kohberger's Parents' House When He Was Arrested
Moscow, ID3 days ago
California killer diagnosed with cancer to be released
Westminster, CA16 days ago
NYC workers forced to strip as boss hunted for ‘stolen’ cash, lawsuit says
New York City, NY1 day ago
“I Knew Something Bad Was Going On”: Alex Murdaugh’s Brother Described The Phone Call He Got On The Night Of The Murders
Walterboro, SC5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy