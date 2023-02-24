These Hall lawmakers appeared in Trump campaign call logs released by Jan. 6 committee

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C. On Thursday, Feb. 16, portions of a report by a special grand jury that investigated whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia was released. - photo by Alex Brandon | Associated Press

A report released by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol named three Hall County representatives among the 119 state lawmakers who were called in late-November or early-December by former President Donald Trump’s campaign, which sought to garner support to challenge Georgia’s election results in 2020.

Emory Dunahoo

Rep. Emory Dunahoo, R-Gillsville, acknowledged taking the call after it appeared that President Joe Biden had won Georgia by 11,779 votes. During that call, Dunahoo pledged to do “whatever he can do,” according to the report. He said his only intention was to request an additional week or so to reexamine the results.

“There was nothing really discussed, except would (I) ask – if it merits itself – to extend 5-6 days to make sure numbers are correct,” Dunahoo said. “...I didn’t say, ‘Yeah, it was all rigged or this or that.’ I just said there are things that happened…and with that, really, nothing happened. I think I signed onto that resolution that just said…I’d support that, if it took several extra days, to look into it.”

Dunahoo went on to say that while he accepts the outcome of the 2020 election, he believes “there are still questions that probably should be answered.”

Without elaborating further on those specific questions, he said he believes Senate Bill 202 addressed a number of issues he had with Georgia’s voting laws, which included dropboxes and absentee ballots.

“202 covered most everything pretty well,” he said. “We only allowed dropboxes for that COVID year. We should’ve done away with that. We shouldn’t have sent out absentee ballots to everybody in the state of Georgia…I think we could have solved that a little better by saying, ‘Look, we’re going back to the old ways that worked for years before we got into this one year,’ not knowing anything about COVID but doing stupid things.”

Republican Matt Dubnik is running for reelection to represent District 29 in the Georgia House of Representatives. - photo by Scott Rogers

According to the report, Rep. Matt Dubnik, R-Gainesville, was left a voice message from the former president’s campaign, though he has no recollection of receiving any such call.

“If somebody left me a voicemail and said they’re from the Trump camp…I certainly don’t remember that,” Dubnik said. “I had over 1,500 calls from constituents during that time.”

Rep. David Clark, R-Sugar Hill, who reportedly answered a call from Trump's campaign, could not be reached for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.