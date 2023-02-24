Local schools' calendar control bill passes state House

Legislation that would allow Pitt County Schools to have more control of its calendar has been approved by the North Carolina House.

House Bill 129: Calendar Flexibility/Pitt County, filed by Reps. Gloristine Brown and Tim Reeder, passed earlier today (Wednesday) 111-2 with 7 absences. One of a few school calendar bills to make it to the House floor for a vote, it now goes to the state Senate.

“I credit much of this bill’s passage to our teachers, parents, and community leaders who strongly advocated for this change,” Brown, who was elected in November 2022, said of her first bill to pass the House. “I hope to see the Senate acknowledge the need for our local school system to align the calendar to with standardized testing, Pitt Community College and East Carolina University.”

If approved, the bill would permit Pitt County Schools to begin earlier than current state law allows.

Members of the Pitt County Board of Education on Monday got their first look at a draft resolution in support of local control of school calendars. The local resolution is expected to be placed on the school board’s consent agenda for the March 6 meeting.

Board members, who earlier this month approved a calendar with a start date of Aug. 28, said they and the majority of parents surveyed favored an earlier start. But they felt compelled to vote for the late-start calendar to comply with state law, which requires traditional public schools to begin no earlier than the Monday closest to Aug. 26 and end no later than the Friday closest to June 11.

Superintendent Ethan Lenker said earlier this month that even if legislators were successful in getting a bill approved that would allow local flexibility, it might be too late to make a change for the 2023-24 school year.

Brown and Reeder also co-sponsored House Bill 86 to provide statewide calendar flexibility.