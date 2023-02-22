Carillon Park eagles lay first egg of the nesting season

The Carillon Park eagles are expecting!

The park’s eagle expert, Jim Weller, told News Center 7 Wednesday that Willa has laid her first egg of the year.

“She typically lays it somewhere within a week of Valentine’s Day, from seventh of February to the 21st,” he said. “Last night was the 21st and she made it within that window.”

Weller said several things Willa has been doing point to a new egg, like how she sits in the nest. and how her mate, Orv, circles the nest before landing in it.

The pair has had a rough couple of years with their eaglets. Last year, the nest fell out of a tree the say they laid their egg.

“About five days later, they rebuilt the nest big enough to lay eggs again. So they did have two babies last year,” Weller said, noting they’ve had about 11 eaglets over the last five nesting seasons.

Weller said eagle eggs take about 35 days to hatch.