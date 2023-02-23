Wintry weather winds down as NJ sees roller coaster temps today

New Jersey is expected to see a wide variety of temperatures on Thursday, with parts of the state seeing temperatures near 70 degrees, while other areas won’t get out of the 40s.

TODAY: Patchy fog around daybreak with some rain. Temperatures warm as the day goes on. Parts of southern New Jersey could see temperatures in the upper-60s, while areas north may not warm past the mid-40s.

FRIDAY: Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime temperatures in the mid-40s. Overnight lows around 33.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with some rain. Possibility for some wintry weather. Daytime highs around 35. Overnight lows cool into the teens.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with daytime highs around 46. Overnight lows around 28.