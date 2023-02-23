Open in App
New Jersey State
See more from this location?
News 12

Wintry weather winds down as NJ sees roller coaster temps today

By News 12 Staff,

10 days ago

New Jersey is expected to see a wide variety of temperatures on Thursday, with parts of the state seeing temperatures near 70 degrees, while other areas won’t get out of the 40s.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

TODAY: Patchy fog around daybreak with some rain. Temperatures warm as the day goes on. Parts of southern New Jersey could see temperatures in the upper-60s, while areas north may not warm past the mid-40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OgS7b_0kwP26Te00

FRIDAY: Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Daytime temperatures in the mid-40s. Overnight lows around 33.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with some rain. Possibility for some wintry weather. Daytime highs around 35. Overnight lows cool into the teens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HR76a_0kwP26Te00

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with daytime highs around 46. Overnight lows around 28.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0evsgP_0kwP26Te00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
Spotlight New Jersey: Center for Hope & Safety
Rochelle Park, NJ6 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bethlehem teen dies in three-car crash in Woodbury
Woodbury, CT10 hours ago
West Babylon native killed in North Carolina laid to rest in Huntington Station
Huntington Station, NY2 days ago
State trooper shot in Paterson released from hospital; suspect arrested in South Carolina
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
Police: Teen bicyclist struck, seriously injured in Setauket
Setauket- East Setauket, NY2 days ago
'We're not happy.' Carmel parents furious they were not informed over threats in students' racist videos
Carmel Hamlet, NY2 days ago
Mount Vernon STEAM Academy student wins $10,000 scholarship
Mount Vernon, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy