Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
ABC11 Eyewitness News

'Disruptive passenger' forces American Airlines flight to make emergency landing at RDU

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lcOf1_0kwMekpv00

An airplane made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Wednesday afternoon because of a security concern involving a passenger.

Airport officials said the plane was diverted to RDU because of a disruptive passenger who apparently tried to breach the cockpit.

It happened about 3:40 p.m. American Eagle Flight 3444 departing from Jacksonville, Florida, to Washington, DC was forced to stop at RDU.

The plane was initially diverted to Charlotte and then RDU. Upon landing, the plane was directed to gate C9 where law enforcement officials boarded the aircraft and took Tiffany Michelle Miles,36, into custody. She bonded out of jail shortly after being charged with a misdemeanor.

Radio transmissions revealed that crew members and other passengers helped restrain Miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IVBLC_0kwMekpv00

Passenger Jim Wynn took this photo after the plane landed at RDU and the unruly passenger was removed. (Photo: Jim Wynn)

"Safety and security are our top priorities, and we thank our customers for their cooperation and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation," said Derek Walls, a spokesperson for American Airlines.

Retired American Airlines captain Tal Holloway, who has flown for more than 30 years, said the first thing you want to be is "on the ground", find the nearest airport and start emergency descent.

"The first thing you're going to want to do is make sure the aircraft is under control. Obviously somebody has to fly the airplane and somebody else is going to have to work the situation," Holloway said. "They train all the crew members for this specifically. It's not a fun training to do but unfortunately since 9/11 it's a required training."

Kara Rosario was a passenger on American Eagle Flight 3444 Wednesday. She said Miles was getting upset that they weren't serving her her drink.

Rosario said flight attendants tried to calm Miles down, and then another passenger who heard what was happening got up to help.

"He heard the commotion and he went up to first class to assist and see if he could help at all. He wasn't a marshal at all or police officer just a citizen who was trying to help defuse the situation," Rosario said. "You could feel that we were in it together and were willing to do what was needed but the gentleman behind me was the first to get up and take matters into his own hands."

The FBI Charlotte Field Office responded to the airport to assist with the incident.

"The FBI is currently conducting interviews to gather the facts and will consult with the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina to determine if federal charges will be filed," said Shelley Lynch, Public Affairs Specialist for the FBI Charlotte office.

American Airlines said earlier that the flight was cleared to resume normal operations but later, the flight was canceled.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local North Carolina State newsLocal North Carolina State
Criminal charge dropped against woman tied on American Airlines flight
Raleigh, NC6 days ago
An American Airlines passenger forced the flight to make an emergency landing after she charged the cockpit after she couldn't get a drink: reports
Jacksonville, FL9 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Delta passenger says flight attendant told his wife, 'Don't look at me with that stupid face'
Orlando, FL26 days ago
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
Miami, FL29 days ago
'Lighting Hit the Plane Badly': 7 Passengers Hospitalized After 'Severe Turbulence' Forces Plane Into Emergency Landing
Austin, TX3 days ago
A United Airlines plane was forced to turn around mid-flight after a passenger's portable battery pack burst into flames
San Diego, CA25 days ago
American Airlines flight crew involved in a near collision with a Delta plane at JFK 'refused' to sit down for recorded interviews with authorities
New York City, NY20 days ago
DC-bound flight diverted after woman’s restroom trip is mistaken for cockpit attack
Washington, DC6 days ago
7 Lufthansa passengers on Texas to Germany flight hospitalized after lightning strikes plane
Austin, TX3 days ago
NTSB says medical plane apparently broke apart before crash
Stagecoach, NV7 days ago
69-year-old pilot pays $4,000/month to live in a residential airpark: 'All I have to do is taxi out and take off'
Groveland, CA15 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy