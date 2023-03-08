Change location
Best new shows to stream on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more
By Jacob Siegal,2 days ago
Every week, dozens of fresh, original series and classic TV shows join the libraries of our favorite streaming services. It can be virtually impossible to keep up with them all, even if you binge a new show every night. In reality, you probably spend as much time scrolling through the options as you do actually watching TV. That’s why we wanted to put together a guide of all the best new shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and beyond.
Each week, we’ll update this list with the best new shows you should be watching on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.
Last updated on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 .
Triptych is a TV thriller from Mexico that Netflix viewers can’t get enough of
Netflix
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019-2023)
Netflix synopsis : Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.
Our first look at Seven Kings Must Die, Netflix’s Last Kingdom movie
- Genre : Sports Documentary
- Rating : TV-MA
Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 is now streaming on Netflix
Outer Banks (2020-2023)
Netflix synopsis : On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.
- Genre : Drama
- Cast : Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey
- Rating : TV-MA
Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix .
Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now
Full Swing (2023)
Netflix synopsis : This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — on and off the course — during a relentless season of competition.
- Genre : Sports Documentary
- Rating : TV-MA
Full Swing season 1 is now streaming on Netflix .
You (2018-2023)
Netflix synopsis : A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.
- Genre : Drama, Thriller
- Cast : Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail
- Rating : TV-MA
You season 4, part 1, is now streaming on Netflix .
Gunther’s Millions (2023)
Netflix synopsis : A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.
- Genre : Documentary
- Rating : TV-MA
Gunther’s Millions season 1 is now streaming on Netflix .
HBO Max
Perry Mason (2023)
HBO synopsis : Months after the Dodson case comes to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.
- Genre : Drama
- Cast : Matthew Rhys, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance
- Rating : TV-MA
Perry Mason season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max .
Rain Dogs (2023)
HBO synopsis : A working-class single mum (Daisy May Cooper) and her daughter hustle to survive with help from a makeshift family in this series.
- Genre : Dark Comedy
- Cast : Daisy May Cooper, Fleur Tashjian, Jack Farthing
- Rating : TV-MA
Rain Dogs season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max .
Poor Devil (2023)
HBO synopsis : An adult animated comedy series following Stan, the anti-Antichrist who doesn’t like doing evil, but is fated to unleash the Apocalypse and destroy humanity.
- Genre : Animated, Comedy
- Cast : Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla, Stéphanie Magnin
- Rating : TV-MA
Poor Devil season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max .
The Last of Us (2023)
HBO synopsis : After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.
- Genre : Post-Apocalyptic, Drama
- Cast : Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey
- Rating : TV-MA
The Last of Us season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max .
Disney Plus
The Mandalorian (2019-2023)
Disney Plus synopsis : The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.
- Genre : Science-Fiction, Action-Adventure
- Cast : Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers
- Rating : TV-14
The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus .
The Low Tone Club (2023)
Disney Plus synopsis : The Low Tone Club follows the story of Amaranto Molina (Vives), an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards.
- Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy
- Cast : Carlos Vives, Julián Arango, Kevin Bury
- Rating : TV-PG
The Low Tone Club season 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus .
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2023)
Disney Plus synopsis : Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.
- Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy
- Cast : Diamond White, Alfre Woodard, Fred Tatasciore
- Rating : TV-Y7
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus .
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022-2023)
Disney Plus synopsis : The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.
- Genre : Animated, Comedy
- Cast : Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker
- Rating : TV-PG
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus .
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-2023)
Disney Plus synopsis : When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
- Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure
- Cast : Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang
- Rating : TV-PG
Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus .
Hulu
History of the World, Part II (2023)
Hulu synopsis : After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.
- Genre : Comedy
- Cast : Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz
- Rating : TV-MA
History of the World, Part II is now streaming on Hulu .
Animaniacs (2020-2023)
Hulu synopsis : They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.
- Genre : Animated, Comedy
- Cast : Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Rob Paulsen
- Rating : TV-PG
Animaniacs season 3 is now streaming on Hulu .
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (2023)
Hulu synopsis : A group of bright Sarah Lawrence College students fall under the dark influence of a friend’s father, Larry Ray. With unprecedented access to the survivors who lived with Ray, the film follows the cult from its origins through its still-unfolding aftermath.
- Genre : Documentary
- Rating : TV-MA
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence is now streaming on Hulu .
How I Met Your Father (2022-2023)
Hulu synopsis : In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
- Genre : Comedy
- Cast : Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa
- Rating : TV-14
How I Met Your Father season 2 is now streaming on Hulu .
Extraordinary (2023)
Hulu synopsis : Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.
- Genre : Comedy
- Cast : Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna
- Rating : TV-MA
Extraordinary season 1 is now streaming on Hulu .
Prime Video
Daisy Jones & the Six (2023)
Prime Video synopsis : Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of a 1970s band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Set to the soundtrack of original music, this is the story of how this iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.
- Genre : Drama, Romance, Music
- Cast : Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone
- Rating : TV-MA
Daisy Jones & the Six season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video .
Carnival Row (2019-2023)
Prime Video synopsis : Love. Murder. Conspiracy. Revolution. When mysterious killings inflame tensions between the Faefolk and their Human oppressors, each denizen of Carnival Row must choose who they are and how to act.
- Genre : Fantasy, Drama
- Cast : Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi
- Rating : TV-MA
Carnival Row season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video .
Harlem (2021-2023)
Prime Video synopsis : From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), our beloved comedy “Harlem” is back. We continue our journey with our four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC as they explore new levels of love and loss, career highs and lows, and their friendship stretches in ways they never imagined.
- Genre : Comedy
- Cast : Grace Byers, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson
- Rating : TV-MA
Harlem season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video .
The Legend of Vox Machina (2022-2023)
Prime Video synopsis : They’re rowdy, they’re ragtag, they’re misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.
- Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy
- Cast : Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson
- Rating : TV-MA
The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video .
Apple TV Plus
Servant (2019-2023)
Apple TV Plus synopsis : From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.
- Genre : Horror, Thriller
- Cast : Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint
- Rating : TV-MA
Servant season 4 is now streaming on Apple TV Plus .
Shrinking (2023)
Apple TV Plus synopsis : Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.
- Genre : Comedy, Drama
- Cast : Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford
- Rating : TV-MA
Shrinking season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV Plus .
Peacock
Who Killed Robert Wone? (2023)
Peacock synopsis : A lengthy investigation into the 2006 murder of attorney Robert Wone reveals twists and turns that leave police with more questions than answers.
- Genre : Documentary
- Rating : TV-MA
Who Killed Robert Wone? is now streaming on Peacock .
Bel-Air (2022-2023)
Peacock synopsis : The journey of a talented teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of West Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of LA’s wealthiest enclaves.
- Genre : Drama
- Cast : Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman
- Rating : TV-MA
Bel-Air season 2 is now streaming on Peacock .
Poker Face (2023)
Peacock synopsis : Blessed with an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, Charlie Cale investigates crimes she encounters on the road.
- Genre : Comedy, Mystery
- Cast : Natasha Lyonne
- Rating : TV-MA
Poker Face season 1 is now streaming on Peacock .
Paul T. Goldman (2023)
Peacock synopsis : One man’s efforts to uncover the truth thrust him into a labyrinth of fraud, deception and criminality that transform him “from wimp to warrior.”
- Genre : Comedy
- Cast : Melinda McGraw, Michael Dempsey, Kue Lawrence
- Rating : TV-MA
Paul T. Goldman season 1 is now streaming on Peacock .
Paramount Plus
The Challenge: World Championship (2023)
Paramount Plus synopsis : The groundbreaking competition reality series is taking over the world as global MVPs and Challenge Legends battle to become the first ever World Champion.
- Genre : Reality, Competition
- Cast : Ben Driebergen, Amber Borzotra, Danny McCray
- Rating : TV-MA
The Challenge: World Championship season 1 is now streaming on Paramount Plus .
The Circus (2016-2023)
Paramount Plus synopsis : Groundbreaking docu-series pulls back the curtain on American politics, going behind the scenes for an unbiased look at the stories beyond the headlines.
- Genre : Documentary
- Rating : TV-MA
The Circus season 8 is now streaming on Paramount Plus .
Wolf Pack (2023)
Paramount Plus synopsis : Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.
- Genre : Drama, Supernatural
- Cast : Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson
- Rating : TV-MA
