Best new shows to stream on Netflix, HBO, Hulu, Disney Plus, and more

Every week, dozens of fresh, original series and classic TV shows join the libraries of our favorite streaming services. It can be virtually impossible to keep up with them all, even if you binge a new show every night. In reality, you probably spend as much time scrolling through the options as you do actually watching TV. That’s why we wanted to put together a guide of all the best new shows to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and beyond.

Each week, we’ll update this list with the best new shows you should be watching on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Peacock, and Paramount Plus.

Last updated on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 .

Netflix

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019-2023)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 is now streaming on Netflix. Image source: Netflix

Netflix synopsis : Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track — during each cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Genre : Sports Documentary

: Sports Documentary Rating : TV-MA

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 5 is now streaming on Netflix

Outer Banks (2020-2023)

Netflix is closer than ever to a Best Picture Oscar, this time for a gory WWI movie Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron and Chase Stokes as John B in episode 301 of Outer Banks. Image source: Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Netflix synopsis : On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

Genre : Drama

: Drama Cast : Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey

: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey Rating : TV-MA

Outer Banks season 3 is now streaming on Netflix .

Full Swing (2023)

Brooks Koepka in Full Swing. Image source: Netflix

Netflix synopsis : This immersive documentary series follows a diverse group of professional golfers — on and off the course — during a relentless season of competition.

Genre : Sports Documentary

: Sports Documentary Rating : TV-MA

Full Swing season 1 is now streaming on Netflix .

You (2018-2023)

Charlotte Ritchie as Kate and Penn Badgley as Joe in episode 404 of You. Image source: Netflix

Netflix synopsis : A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.

Genre : Drama, Thriller

: Drama, Thriller Cast : Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail

: Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail Rating : TV-MA

You season 4, part 1, is now streaming on Netflix .

Gunther’s Millions (2023)

The $400 million dog from Gunther’s Millions. Image source: Netflix

Netflix synopsis : A dog with a trust fund isn’t the strangest part of this story. Gunther’s eccentric handler also lived a luxe life — with a cult-like entourage.

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Rating : TV-MA

Gunther’s Millions season 1 is now streaming on Netflix .

HBO Max

Perry Mason (2023)

Chris Chalk, Matthew Rhys, and Juliet Rylance in Perry Mason. Image source: HBO

HBO synopsis : Months after the Dodson case comes to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered. When the DA goes to the city’s Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty.

Genre : Drama

: Drama Cast : Matthew Rhys, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance

: Matthew Rhys, Chris Chalk, Juliet Rylance Rating : TV-MA

Perry Mason season 2 is now streaming on HBO Max .

Rain Dogs (2023)

Fleur Tashjian, Daisy May Cooper, and Jack Farthing in Rain Dogs. Image source: HBO

HBO synopsis : A working-class single mum (Daisy May Cooper) and her daughter hustle to survive with help from a makeshift family in this series.

Genre : Dark Comedy

: Dark Comedy Cast : Daisy May Cooper, Fleur Tashjian, Jack Farthing

: Daisy May Cooper, Fleur Tashjian, Jack Farthing Rating : TV-MA

Rain Dogs season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max .

Poor Devil (2023)

Promotional image for Poor Devil (Pobre Diablo). Image source: HBO Max

HBO synopsis : An adult animated comedy series following Stan, the anti-Antichrist who doesn’t like doing evil, but is fated to unleash the Apocalypse and destroy humanity.

Genre : Animated, Comedy

: Animated, Comedy Cast : Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla, Stéphanie Magnin

: Joaquín Reyes, Ernesto Sevilla, Stéphanie Magnin Rating : TV-MA

Poor Devil season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max .

The Last of Us (2023)

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) in The Last of Us. Image source: HBO

HBO synopsis : After a global pandemic destroys civilization, a hardened survivor takes charge of a 14-year-old girl who may be humanity’s last hope.

Genre : Post-Apocalyptic, Drama

: Post-Apocalyptic, Drama Cast : Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey

: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Rating : TV-MA

The Last of Us season 1 is now streaming on HBO Max .

Disney Plus

The Mandalorian (2019-2023)

Mandalorians in a scene from Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN season 3. Image source: Lucasfilm

Disney Plus synopsis : The journeys of the Mandalorian through the Star Wars galaxy continue. Once a lone bounty hunter, Din Djarin has reunited with Grogu. Meanwhile, the New Republic struggles to lead the galaxy away from its dark history. The Mandalorian will cross paths with old allies and make new enemies as he and Grogu continue their journey together.

Genre : Science-Fiction, Action-Adventure

: Science-Fiction, Action-Adventure Cast : Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers

: Pedro Pascal, Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers Rating : TV-14

The Mandalorian season 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus .

The Low Tone Club (2023)

The cast of The Low Tone Club. Image source: Disney Plus

Disney Plus synopsis : The Low Tone Club follows the story of Amaranto Molina (Vives), an unconventional music teacher who starts teaching at a music school that only encourages students who do well by commercial success standards.

Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy

: Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy Cast : Carlos Vives, Julián Arango, Kevin Bury

: Carlos Vives, Julián Arango, Kevin Bury Rating : TV-PG

The Low Tone Club season 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus .

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2023)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur on Disney Channel. Image source: Marvel

Disney Plus synopsis : Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on Marvel’s hit comic books, follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy

: Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy Cast : Diamond White, Alfre Woodard, Fred Tatasciore

: Diamond White, Alfre Woodard, Fred Tatasciore Rating : TV-Y7

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur season 1 is now streaming on Disney Plus .

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (2022-2023)

A new season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is coming to Disney Plus. Image source: Disney Plus

Disney Plus synopsis : The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder picks up the story of its central character, Penny Proud, and her iconic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). By Penny’s side is her loyal crew: Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez, Zoey Howzer, Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins and Michael Collins.

Genre : Animated, Comedy

: Animated, Comedy Cast : Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker

: Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker Rating : TV-PG

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus .

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (2021-2023)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 hits Disney Plus in January 2023. Image source: Disney

Disney Plus synopsis : When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure

: Animated, Action-Adventure Cast : Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang

: Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang Rating : TV-PG

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus .

Hulu

History of the World, Part II (2023)

Leon Trotsky (Ike Barinholtz) in History of the World, Part II. Image source: Greg Gayne/Hulu

Hulu synopsis : After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Cast : Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz

: Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz Rating : TV-MA

History of the World, Part II is now streaming on Hulu .

Animaniacs (2020-2023)

The Animaniacs reboot returns for a third and final season. Image source: Hulu

Hulu synopsis : They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.

Genre : Animated, Comedy

: Animated, Comedy Cast : Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Rob Paulsen

: Jess Harnell, Tress MacNeille, Rob Paulsen Rating : TV-PG

Animaniacs season 3 is now streaming on Hulu .

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (2023)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence on Hulu. Image source: Hulu

Hulu synopsis : A group of bright Sarah Lawrence College students fall under the dark influence of a friend’s father, Larry Ray. With unprecedented access to the survivors who lived with Ray, the film follows the cult from its origins through its still-unfolding aftermath.

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Rating : TV-MA

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence is now streaming on Hulu .

How I Met Your Father (2022-2023)

Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Jesse (Christopher Lowell) in How I Met Your Father. Image source: Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Hulu synopsis : In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Cast : Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa

: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa Rating : TV-14

How I Met Your Father season 2 is now streaming on Hulu .

Extraordinary (2023)

Jen (Mairead Tyers) and Jizzlord The Human (Luke Rollason) in Extraordinary. Image source: Laura Radford/Disney+

Hulu synopsis : Welcome to a world where everyone over the age of 18 develops a superpower. Everyone except for 25-year-old Jen, who feels like she’s being left behind. Luckily, Jen’s flatmates – Carrie, Kash, and a mysterious stray – keep her from falling into a well of self-pity. Adrift in a big, confusing world, and armed with nothing but a bit of hope and a lot of desperation, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower. But in doing so, she might discover the joy of being just kind of ok.

Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Cast : Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna

: Máiréad Tyers, Sofia Oxenham, Bilal Hasna Rating : TV-MA

Extraordinary season 1 is now streaming on Hulu .

Prime Video

Daisy Jones & the Six (2023)

Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones) in Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six. Image source: Pamela Littky/Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis : Based on the New York Times best-selling novel, Daisy Jones & the Six follows the story of a 1970s band fronted by two feuding yet charismatic lead singers, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne. Set to the soundtrack of original music, this is the story of how this iconic band imploded at the height of its powers.

Genre : Drama, Romance, Music

: Drama, Romance, Music Cast : Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone

: Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Camila Morrone Rating : TV-MA

Daisy Jones & the Six season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video .

Carnival Row (2019-2023)

Orlando Bloom (Rycroft Philostrate), Cara Delevingne (Vignette Stonemoss) in Carnival Row. Image source: Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis : Love. Murder. Conspiracy. Revolution. When mysterious killings inflame tensions between the Faefolk and their Human oppressors, each denizen of Carnival Row must choose who they are and how to act.

Genre : Fantasy, Drama

: Fantasy, Drama Cast : Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi

: Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi Rating : TV-MA

Carnival Row season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video .

Harlem (2021-2023)

Shoniqua Shandai (Angie) in Harlem season 2. Image source: Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis : From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), our beloved comedy “Harlem” is back. We continue our journey with our four stylish & ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC as they explore new levels of love and loss, career highs and lows, and their friendship stretches in ways they never imagined.

Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Cast : Grace Byers, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson

: Grace Byers, Meagan Good, Jerrie Johnson Rating : TV-MA

Harlem season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video .

The Legend of Vox Machina (2022-2023)

The Legend of Vox Machina returns to Prime Video for season 2. Image source: Prime Video

Prime Video synopsis : They’re rowdy, they’re ragtag, they’re misfits turned mercenaries for hire. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap ale than actually protecting the realm. But when the kingdom is threatened by evil, this boisterous crew realizes that they are the only ones capable of restoring justice. What began as a simple payday is now the origin story behind Exandria’s newest heroes.

Genre : Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy

: Animated, Action-Adventure, Comedy Cast : Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson

: Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson Rating : TV-MA

The Legend of Vox Machina season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video .

Apple TV Plus

Servant (2019-2023)

Servant season 4 is now streaming on Apple TV+. Image source: Apple

Apple TV Plus synopsis : From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

Genre : Horror, Thriller

: Horror, Thriller Cast : Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint

: Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint Rating : TV-MA

Servant season 4 is now streaming on Apple TV Plus .

Shrinking (2023)

Jason Segel in Shrinking on Apple TV Plus. Image source: Apple

Apple TV Plus synopsis : Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.

Genre : Comedy, Drama

: Comedy, Drama Cast : Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford

: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Harrison Ford Rating : TV-MA

Shrinking season 1 is now streaming on Apple TV Plus .

Peacock

Who Killed Robert Wone? (2023)

A picture of Robert Wone in Who Killed Robert Wone? Image source: Peacock

Peacock synopsis : A lengthy investigation into the 2006 murder of attorney Robert Wone reveals twists and turns that leave police with more questions than answers.

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Rating : TV-MA

Who Killed Robert Wone? is now streaming on Peacock .

Bel-Air (2022-2023)

Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Jabari Banks as Will, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian, Adrian Holmes as Philip, Akira Akbar as Ashley in BEL-AIR. Image source: Greg Gayne/PEACOCK

Peacock synopsis : The journey of a talented teen whose life is forever transformed when he moves from the streets of West Philadelphia to live with his relatives in one of LA’s wealthiest enclaves.

Genre : Drama

: Drama Cast : Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman

: Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman Rating : TV-MA

Bel-Air season 2 is now streaming on Peacock .

Poker Face (2023)

Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale in Poker Face on Peacock. Image source: Phillip Caruso/Peacock

Peacock synopsis : Blessed with an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying, Charlie Cale investigates crimes she encounters on the road.

Genre : Comedy, Mystery

: Comedy, Mystery Cast : Natasha Lyonne

: Natasha Lyonne Rating : TV-MA

Poker Face season 1 is now streaming on Peacock .

Paul T. Goldman (2023)

Paul T. Goldman is streaming on Peacock. Image source: Peacock

Peacock synopsis : One man’s efforts to uncover the truth thrust him into a labyrinth of fraud, deception and criminality that transform him “from wimp to warrior.”

Genre : Comedy

: Comedy Cast : Melinda McGraw, Michael Dempsey, Kue Lawrence

: Melinda McGraw, Michael Dempsey, Kue Lawrence Rating : TV-MA

Paul T. Goldman season 1 is now streaming on Peacock .

Paramount Plus

The Challenge: World Championship (2023)

Danny McCray from Team USA in THE CHALLENGE: WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. Image source: Jonne Roriz/Paramount+

Paramount Plus synopsis : The groundbreaking competition reality series is taking over the world as global MVPs and Challenge Legends battle to become the first ever World Champion.

Genre : Reality, Competition

: Reality, Competition Cast : Ben Driebergen, Amber Borzotra, Danny McCray

: Ben Driebergen, Amber Borzotra, Danny McCray Rating : TV-MA

The Challenge: World Championship season 1 is now streaming on Paramount Plus .

The Circus (2016-2023)

(L-R): Jennifer Palmieri interviews Admiral James Stavridis in The Circus. Image source: Fran Ruchalski/SHOWTIME

Paramount Plus synopsis : Groundbreaking docu-series pulls back the curtain on American politics, going behind the scenes for an unbiased look at the stories beyond the headlines.

Genre : Documentary

: Documentary Rating : TV-MA

The Circus season 8 is now streaming on Paramount Plus .

Wolf Pack (2023)

Sarah Michelle Gellar as Kristin Ramsy and Armani Jackson as Everett Lang in WOLF PACK. Image source: Steve Dietl/Paramount+

Paramount Plus synopsis : Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Genre : Drama, Supernatural

: Drama, Supernatural Cast : Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson

: Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson Rating : TV-MA

Wolf Pack season 1 is now streaming on Paramount Plus .

