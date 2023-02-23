Open in App
BuzzFeed

Paris Hilton Revealed Her Son's Name, And He's Also Named After A Place

By Natasha Jokic,

15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L0XT8_0kwMRrIn00

Paris Hilton revealed her first child's name after welcoming her son with husband Carter Reum via surrogate last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B703l_0kwMRrIn00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

The couple have intentionally kept details surrounding her son's arrival private so far — even going so far as not telling their families about the baby until just before they broke the news on Instagram. "My entire life has been so public,” Paris told Harper's Bazaar earlier this month . “I’ve never had anything for myself. We decided that we wanted to have this whole experience to ourselves.”

Paris Hilton / Via instagram.com

So, Paris chose to reveal her son's name on a new episode of her This Is Paris podcast . She said it was "easy and simple" to think of a hypothetical girl's name, as she wants a daughter called London. "I just think it sounds cute — Paris and London," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bul1F_0kwMRrIn00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"It's hard to think of a boy name that's on that theme," she continued. "I love to travel and I love exotic names. I think it's cute to all have city names."

"I was thinking of all my favorite places — like Ibiza, but that would just be a weird name. Vegas? I love Vegas, but I don't know. Aspen? No."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qP2LK_0kwMRrIn00
Marcus Ingram / Getty Images for Uber

"Over a decade ago, I thought of this amazing name. It's such a beautiful name, it's so unique, it's not only a city but it also has other meanings that are just beautiful," she added, before revealing the baby's name: Phoenix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=312JMa_0kwMRrIn00
Nbc / Dan Boczarski / NBC via Getty Images

Paris continued with an excerpt from her upcoming book, Paris: The Memoir , calling Phoenix "a name that I decided on years ago when I was searching cities, countries, and states on a map."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RbpBr_0kwMRrIn00
Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

"Phoenix has a few good pop culture reference points, but more important, it's the bird that flames out and then rises from the ashes to fly again. I want my son to grow up knowing that disaster and triumph go around and come around in our lives."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jedT2_0kwMRrIn00
Photo by Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

As for the baby's full name, it's Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum. "His middle name is Barron, after my grandfather Barron Hilton. He was always my mentor and I looked up to my grandfather so much and we were so close and I miss him every day," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYYlR_0kwMRrIn00
Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

You can listen to Paris talking all about her baby's name here .

Community Policy