"My Friend Shared This Trick From Culinary School, And Now I Use It All The Time": People Are Sharing The Underrated Ingredient Hacks They Swear By In The Kitchen

There may not be any "cheat codes" that can instantly turn you into a spectacular chef, but there are a bunch of ingredients that can help transform your cooking. So redditor u/thighcandy asked, "What's the most underutilized ingredient by home cooks that pro chefs use all the time?" Here's some of what people said.

(Note: Of course, if you're incorporating any kind of "secret ingredient" into your cooking and planning to feed a group of people, always check on food allergies first!)

1. "Pasta water! It blows my mind that more people don't use this secret ingredient to their advantage. My Italian grandma always used salty, starchy pasta water to amp up her sauces. It really is a game changer."

— u/zzzap Getty Images

2. "Lemon juice. It enhances the flavor in almost anything you're cooking. Vinegar is too dominant, but lemon juice adds just the right taste."

— u/mons388 Imgorthand / Getty Images

3. "Wondra flour. Use this as the breading for anything you're deep-frying. It has a lower protein level than most other flours (such as all-purpose), which means it doesn't burn as easily and gets crispier."

— u/PlasticPlantPant Moriyu / Getty Images

4. "Fresh herbs. The difference between fresh basil or curry leaves and the dried stuff, for example, is basically night and day."

— u/DaNukes Huizeng Hu / Getty Images

5. "Garam masala! I find it to be so delicious in many savory dishes. I use this spice in place of cumin whenever it’s called for. It’s especially incredible in chili or any Asian-influenced dishes."

— u/ABeld96 Mtreasure / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. "Gochujang has changed my life. I don’t find that it is all that spicy (sometimes I add gochugaru for an extra kick), but the flavor is just so unique and delicious. I like to mix mayo and gochujang into a spread or dip that makes everything better."

— u/mycophyle11 Sergio Amiti / Getty Images

7. "High-quality stock. I was floored when I finally had enough frozen chicken bones and a little meat from rotisserie chickens and I made my own stock. Homemade stock tastes so freaking rich, and you can control the seasonings and all that good stuff."

— u/Albien2214 Bonchan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. "Sumac. My best advice is to get yourself a huge bag for like $15 and thank me later. It's lemony, salty, sweet and smoky, earthy, and a beautiful red color. Sprinkle it on toast, curry, chicken, steak, tacos, deviled eggs, ice cream. Just about anything."

—Anonymous Martinturzak / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. "Peanut butter. Just a little bit of creamy peanut butter can help thicken up many different kinds of sauces — like a roux traditionally would. It adds a complex, toasted umami component to the flavor. Just don't overdo it!"

— u/phytomanic Dnbstock / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. "Fish sauce. It is a secondary source of salt that also brings another dimension of flavor."

— u/fbarbie Shersor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

11. "Salt, and specifically using salt to season in layers. Most people think they need to season food just once at the beginning or end of cooking."

— u/Thepandamancan23 Ellinor Hall / Getty Images/Johner RF

12. "Sodium citrate. It emulsifies cheese sauces without the need to make a starch or roux, which results in an unnaturally (but incredibly delicious) creamy sauce."

— u/Jew-betcha Guillermo Spelucin / Getty Images

13. "Toasted sesame oil. It adds a light nuttiness and saltiness to a dish."

— u/Ez-lectronic Annick Vanderschelden Photograph / Getty Images

14. "Good-quality butter. It’s amazing to me how people will happily slather their bread with loads of butter, but they balk at using a couple of tablespoons of it in cooking. That right there is the source of restaurant-level flavor."

— u/purplepinksky Kcline / Getty Images

15. "Shallots. Onions and garlic may be more traditional, but I've found that the reason restaurant pan sauce has a deeper flavor than my homemade version is that they used shallots in their vinaigrette or in the pan while they roasted a chicken."

— u/Thepandamancan23 Habib Farindra / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. "Pretty much anything umami-packed — whether it's fish sauce, tamari, Worcestershire sauce, etc. Great chefs use these ingredients liberally, and food really benefits from it."

— u/Frankster617 Burcu Atalay Tankut / Getty Images

17. "Bay leaves. Like salt, you don't want bay leaf to be the dominant flavor in anything, but adding it to your stew or pasta sauce makes a huge difference in flavor."

— u/notasparrow Nobtis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. "Miso paste. It's absolutely fantastic for roasting vegetables, making soups, and potatoes. The way it makes food taste is unbelievable, especially when mixed with some good-quality butter."

— u/PhilipLynott Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

19. "Tajín. It’s a seasoning that adds a little bit of lime and kick of spice to your food. I put it on almost everything."

— u/FarmerExternal Ali Majdfar / Getty Images

20. "White wine. Lots of chefs like to add a dash of lemon or lime juice to their food, but I think white wine works even better."

— u/AlternativeIcy3602 Oksanakiian / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. "Buttermilk. It's an underrated ingredient you can use in marinades and dressings as well as in just about every baked item, like breads and cakes. It just adds that extra zippiness."

— u/johnstonb Jack Andersen / Getty Images

22. "Horseradish. Try adding a touch to your mashed potatoes — especially garlic mashed potatoes. It's a game changer. It adds a ton of flavor without being too noticeable or overpowering."

— TheRealMelco Bhofack2 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

23. "Bacon fat. Save your leftover bacon grease and use it instead of olive oil or butter when you're making anything that could use a little extra flavor boost."

— Andiepandie23 Nazarethman / Getty Images

24. "Mustard. A friend of mine learned this trick in culinary school, and now I swear by it. If you’re making something savory and it just seems like it needs something but you’re not sure what, add a bit of mustard. Yellow mustard or Dijon always does the trick. I don’t know what kind of magic it is, but it totally works."

— meaghanb4a9ce5ff1 Annick Vanderschelden Photograph / Getty Images

25. "MSG. Disregard anybody who says it's bad for you (or gives you headaches and whatnot). Those claims have all been disproven for years."

— u/Cmonredditalready Miniseries / Getty Images

26. "Instant mashed potatoes. I use it to thicken soups instead of using cream or a roux, and it's such a game changer."

— u/hops_on_hops Lauripatterson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

27. "Anchovies. Some people think they don't like anchovies or sardines but have no idea how much of it they eat in SO many products. A can of good anchovies can be the beginning of a truly 'gourmet' meal, and you probably wouldn't even be able to identify the specific taste."

— u/ObLaDi Getty Images

28. "Nutmeg. I add a pinch of nutmeg to anything with dairy in it. You can't taste the nutmeg, but it just makes the dairy taste richer and much, much better."

– u/llcucf80 Angelika Heine / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. "Soy sauce. I add this salty condiment to EVERYTHING — from meats to vegetables to pasta — and it'll all become so much richer with almost no added calories. I'm a girl who has always liked to cook, but when I'm lazy or don't have much energy, soy sauce is the best way to transform anything 'basic' into something super delicious."

— u/MySecretStoryOF Dragonimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

30. "Pickle juice. If a dish asks for vinegar, try adding pickle juice instead. My favorite uses are in deviled eggs and all the 'salads,' too — tuna salad, potato salad, egg salad, and macaroni salad. It's really interesting (and delicious) in mashed potatoes, too."

— u/Moppy6686 Sunantha Sunanthapakdee / Getty Images/EyeEm

What's an underutilized or underappreciated ingredient that makes a huge difference in your cooking? Tell us in the comments.

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and/or clarity.