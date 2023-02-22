Five people killed as small plane carrying environment workers to Ohio tragedy crashes in Arkansas

Five environmental workers on their way to help following a metal plant explosion in Ohio were killed as a small plane crashed near the Clinton National Airport in Arkansas , say officials.

The Little Rock Police Department say that a twin-engine plane went down in an area between the city’s airport and the 3M Little Rock plant on Wednesday.

The Federal Aviation Administration has confirmed that the plane was a twin-engine BE20 departing the airport for John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio.

The FAA stated that the plane had five people on board, and deputies at the scene said there were no survivors found, reported KARK.

All five people killed in the accident worked for consulting firm CTEH , which provides response services, including “environmental data collection, and management, GIS, safety, incident management, industrial hygiene, toxicology and human health consulting for the public and private sectors.”

“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” said Dr Paul Nony , senior vice president of CTEH.

“We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”

The employees had been on their way to help deal with the fatal metal plant explosion that took place earlier this week in Bedford, Ohio.

A company spokesperson confirmed to KARK that the team was travelling to the Schumann and Company Metals Plant where one person was killed on Monday.

The area near the airport saw strong wind gusts around the time of the crash, according to Arkansas Storm Team meteorologist Pat Walker, who said there were winds of up to 46mph.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash and determine what caused it.