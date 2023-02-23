Chicago barricade situation ends with 1 in custody after SWAT team response in Buena Park

One person was in custody following a barricade situation on the North Side, Chicago police said.

Police said SWAT was called in response to a report a man had barricaded himself inside a residence in the 900-block of West Cuyler Avenue in the Buena Park neighborhood.

There was a heavy police presence in the area, and the street was blocked off as SWAT team members worked to resolve the situation.

Chicago police said one person was taken into custody following the barricade situation. No further details have been released.