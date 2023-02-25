Open in App
San Jose, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County, other regions open warming centers

By CBS San Francisco,

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMX70_0kwELCuS00

First Alert Weather Friday Morning Forecast 04:37

SAN JOSE -- With plunging temperatures and snow flurries in the forecast, Santa Clara officials announced plans Wednesday to open several warming centers countywide.

The National Weather Service has issued a rare winter storm watch for higher elevations in the South Bay which are expected to have snow levels down between 1,000 and 1,500 feet.

Cold air behind the front will make for frigid temperatures Thursday through Saturday with overnight temperatures expected to dip into the mid to low 30s.

In addition to the centers, outreach workers, community partners and volunteers will visiting homeless encampments to distribute blankets, ponchos, tarps and tents.

Unsheltered individuals in San Jose can seek an Overnight Warming Location bed by calling the referral line at 408-539-2105 or by emailing owlreferrals@homefirstscc.org .

People who are unsheltered in the areas of Morgan Hill, Gilroy and San Martin should call Brian Malicdem at 669-286-0585, email at brian.malicdem@morganhill.ca.gov or call the South County Compassion Center at 408-763-7120 for a referral to the Community Christian Church Overnight Warming Location.

Click for a complete list of Santa Clara County warming center locations and hours of operation.

Additional resources and information are available at the websites for the following Bay Area counties:

Marin County
San Mateo County
Solano County
Sonoma County

The California Office of Emergency Services has also set up an interactive website showing what counties in the state are setting up warming centers.

Below is a list of the Santa Clara County locations:

Central Park Library
2635 Homestead Road
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 7: p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cupertino Library
10800 Torre Ave.
Cupertino, CA 95014
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Feb. 24 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 25 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Gilroy Library
350 W. 6th St.,
Gilroy, CA 95020
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 1 – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 1 – 9 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Los Altos Library
13 S. San Antonio Road
Los Altos, CA 94022
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Milpitas Library
160 N. Main St.
Milpitas, CA 95035
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Thursday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Mission Branch Library
1098 Lexington St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 5 p.m.

Morgan Hill Library
660 W. Main Ave.
Morgan Hill, CA 95037
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from noon – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 26 from 1 – 5 p.m.

Northside Branch Library
695 Moreland Way
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Hours of Operation:
Wed., Feb. 22 from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 from noon – 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Santa Clara Senior Center
1303 Fremont St.
Santa Clara, CA 95050
Hours of Operations:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 – Friday, Feb. 24 from 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saratoga Library
13650 Saratoga Ave.
Saratoga, CA 95070
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Woodland Library
1975 Grant Road
Los Altos, CA 94024
Hours of Operation
Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 23 – Sunday, Feb. 26 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunnyvale Library
665 W. Olive Ave.
Hours of Operation
Wednesday, Feb. 22-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday 1-6 pm. Monday-Wed 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In addition here are some cold weather safety tips:

  • Do not burn charcoal or other flammable materials in an enclosed space to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.
  • Drive slowly and be on the lookout for hazardous travel with slick road conditions including possible ponding on roads and freeway off-ramps and minor flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas.
  • Unsheltered community members, older adults, children and those with access and functional needs should seek shelter now as they are at higher risks hypothermia.
  • Avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, or for extended periods of time in extreme cold weather.
  • Dress in layers, wear a hat, scarf, gloves and mittens, and waterproof, insulated boots to avoid hypothermia or frostbite.
  • Get out of wet clothes as soon as possible to reduce the risk of hypothermia.
  • Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water with electrolytes.
  • Avoid excessive consumption of alcohol and non-prescription medication while staying outside as it may lead to death or serious injury.
  • Seek medical attention immediately and call 9-1-1 if someone is experiencing hypothermia.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Jose, CA newsLocal San Jose, CA
Santa Clara County approves expansion of gun buyback program
San Jose, CA1 day ago
More wintry weather heading towards the Bay Area
San Jose, CA4 days ago
Restaurants hit hard with massive natural gas bills during recent price spike
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Toll express lanes unveiled on Highway 101 along Peninsula
Sunnyvale, CA5 hours ago
Contra Costa Fire reopens Pinole Fire Station 74 after 12 years
Pinole, CA4 hours ago
Palo Alto bans e-bikes on unpaved paths in open space preserves
Palo Alto, CA18 hours ago
Woman killed in Palo Alto motorcycle crash
Palo Alto, CA4 hours ago
Southbound lanes of Great Highway expected to be closed until Friday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Bay Bridge delays expected due to police activity on westbound I-80
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Fremont police investigate after hundreds of cyclists swarm Niles District
Fremont, CA5 hours ago
East Bay landlord ends hunger strike after county lets eviction moratorium expire
Oakland, CA2 days ago
Last-known Californian in prison for federal cannabis charges released after 15 years
Modesto, CA21 hours ago
Suspect in San Jose street vendor assault arrested
San Jose, CA1 day ago
1 arrested after explosives found at South San Jose home; Nearby residences evacuated
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Two Bay Area Men Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison for Plot to Destroy California Democratic Party Headquarters
Napa, CA2 days ago
Body of elderly man found at Thornton Beach in Daly City
Daly City, CA8 hours ago
California weather phenomenon; What is happening in California?
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago
Community buyout held for attacked San Jose food vendors on Sunday
San Jose, CA5 days ago
No leads on California radio host missing since Thursday
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
51-year-old man dies in Pleasure Point area crash in Santa Cruz County
Santa Cruz, CA5 days ago
Report: Police investigate man who lit himself on fire at UC Berkeley's Sproul Plaza
Berkeley, CA1 day ago
Saturday Links: JV from 'The JV Show' on Wild 94.9 Reported Missing In San Francisco
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Man shot in leg during robbery in San Francisco's Bayview District
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Contra Costa DA files charges in theft of postal truck
Martinez, CA2 days ago
Oakland landlords hold rally demanding end to eviction moratorium
Oakland, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy