Authorities identify and arrest suspect in Farmerville gas station burglary

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.Latrisha Parker,

18 days ago
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UPDATE (02/25/2023): On February 25, 2023, the Farmerville Police Department arrested 58-year-old Willie Jackson Jr. in relation to the burglary of Texaco One Stop on Bernice Highway. He was charged with Simple Burglary and Felony Simple Criminal Damage to Property.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is investigating a burglary that took place at the Texaco One Stop on Bernice Highway in Farmerville, La.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, an unknown male subject allegedly forced entry through the establishment’s back wall, stealing the cash register prior to exiting the store. If you have any information on the incident, be sure to call authorities at 318-368-226 .

