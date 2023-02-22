Open in App
Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

SR 520 bridge to be closed in both directions from Seattle to I-405 this weekend

By Shawn Garrett,

8 days ago
Continued construction on State Route 520 will close the highway in both directions this weekend, from Interstate 5 to Yarrow Point, just east of Interstate 405.

According to Steve Peer, a WSDOT spokesperson, the closure is required to lay the foundation for the ongoing SR-520-Montlake project. The $455 million endeavor will eventually reconnect the neighborhoods and line the bridge’s pathway with greenspace.

“This weekend, we’re setting girders, which are support beams for bridges,” said Peer. “So we need to have all traffic off the roadway.”

Since the start of the project, hundreds of girders have been laid, and this weekend crews plan to position 37 more. This will be the 513th and final girder for the project, marking a significant milestone.

The decision to close the state route between Seattle’s I-5 interchange and Bellevue’s Clyde Hill neighborhood was made because the beams could not be placed safely with traffic moving underneath. It is estimated that thousands of drivers will be affected by the temporary shutdown.

“We’re working around the clock for 54 hours this weekend,” said Peer.

The planned closure will begin Friday, Feb. 24, at 11 p.m. and end Monday, Feb. 27, at 5 a.m.

During those hours, the highway will be closed westbound from Interstate 5 to 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill.

Eastbound SR 520 will remain open between I-5 in Seattle and Montlake Boulevard. It will be closed between Montlake Boulevard and 92nd Avenue Northeast.

The SR 520 trail will also be closed.



