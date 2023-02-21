Jefferson County Sheriff's Office dive team works on ice techniques in Rock River

JEFFERSON — Members of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team dove in the icy Rock River near the Puerner Street Bridge as they practiced cold water/ice rescues.

“Throughout the winter season, when frigid rivers and lakes have portions of open water, as well as ice cover — especially thin ice — it creates an extremely hazardous environment,” said Sgt. Tim Steinbach of the dive team. “During this training day, dive team members utilized Stearns Cold Water Rescue Suits to practice rescuing/recovering simulated victims in these dangerous conditions.”

The suits kept team members warm and maintained buoyancy while divers were in the water.

The deputies who entered the river were harnessed to anchored safety ropes that were held by team members on shore.

“Deputies tending line on shore maintain contact and communication with the deputies in the water,” Steinbach said.

The dive team usually does three to four training sessions in winter conditions involving cold water and ice.

In addition to the cold water and ice rescue and recovery training, the dive team typically conducts a two-day ice dive training session each winter where team members cut a hole in the ice on a lake and SCUBA dive underneath the ice.

“Other training days throughout the year involve various types of operations in a variety of environments, situations and weather conditions,” Steinbach said.

The purpose of the dive team is to perform underwater searches and recover bodies and evidence, Steinbach said.

“The dive team works independently or cooperatively with other response units, local jurisdictions, as well as out-of-county agencies and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to accomplish its mission and objectives,” Steibach said. “The dive team also responds to rescue calls and assists other agencies when called upon,” Steinbach said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has maintained a dive unit since the 1970s, officials said. Ice diving and ice rescue/recovery capabilities started in the 1980s.