Here's where and when snow is possible as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season this week

Cold temperatures and winter storms with snow are coming to the Bay Area this week.

There are multiple weather threats (wind, cold, rain, snow) over the next couple of days. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, many areas will have the chance to see snow.

WEDNESDAY: Level 1 storm

Not as damaging as Tuesday but gusts will continue at 20-40 mph. Advisories and Warnings in effect until 1 p.m.

Temperatures only in the upper 40s/low 50s Wednesday. Nearly a 30-degree drop from Monday.

Showers are isolated Wednesday afternoon between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Any shower could produce brief hail.

1" - 3" of snow possible in Santa Cruz Mountains (Scotts Valley, Ben Lomond, La Honda, Boulder Creek) and around Mt. Hamilton. Winter Weather Advisory in effect above 1,500'.

THURSDAY PM - FRIDAY AM: Level 2 storm

Another burst of wind with gusts 30 - 50 mph.

Thursday Morning Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for temperatures starting in the 20s/30s. Daytime highs will only in the 40s!

Scattered downpours are expected. Rainfall totals will likely exceed an inch in many cities. Flood concerns are low since we have been very dry for weeks.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Bay Area for Thursday into Friday. ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says we can expect accumulating snow down to 1,000 feet and will have to wait to see if snowflakes make it to the valley floor.

Tuma says it is now within the realm of possibilities that parts of the East Bay Hills, like Grizzly Peak, could see 6"-12" of snow by Friday. It's even possible Twin Peaks in San Francisco could see flurries or a dusting of snow Friday morning.