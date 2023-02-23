Open in App
Scotts Valley, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7 News Bay Area

Here's where and when snow is possible as Bay Area sees coldest temps of season this week

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V18y5_0kvzORms00

Cold temperatures and winter storms with snow are coming to the Bay Area this week.

There are multiple weather threats (wind, cold, rain, snow) over the next couple of days. Between Thursday night and Friday morning, many areas will have the chance to see snow.

LIVE: Track rain in San Francisco Bay Area with Live Doppler 7

WEDNESDAY: Level 1 storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shIKN_0kvzORms00

Wind: Not as damaging as Tuesday but gusts will continue at 20-40 mph. Advisories and Warnings in effect until 1 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAQRg_0kvzORms00

Cold: Temperatures only in the upper 40s/low 50s Wednesday. Nearly a 30-degree drop from Monday.

Rain: Showers are isolated Wednesday afternoon between 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Any shower could produce brief hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgxUG_0kvzORms00

Snow:
1" - 3" of snow possible in Santa Cruz Mountains (Scotts Valley, Ben Lomond, La Honda, Boulder Creek) and around Mt. Hamilton. Winter Weather Advisory in effect above 1,500'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RuxmW_0kvzORms00

THURSDAY PM - FRIDAY AM: Level 2 storm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9RVf_0kvzORms00

Wind: Another burst of wind with gusts 30 - 50 mph.

Cold: Thursday Morning Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for temperatures starting in the 20s/30s. Daytime highs will only in the 40s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CfBOc_0kvzORms00

Rain: Scattered downpours are expected. Rainfall totals will likely exceed an inch in many cities. Flood concerns are low since we have been very dry for weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6THd_0kvzORms00

Snow:

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of the Bay Area for Thursday into Friday. ABC7 Meteorologist Drew Tuma says we can expect accumulating snow down to 1,000 feet and will have to wait to see if snowflakes make it to the valley floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZl7p_0kvzORms00

Tuma says it is now within the realm of possibilities that parts of the East Bay Hills, like Grizzly Peak, could see 6"-12" of snow by Friday. It's even possible Twin Peaks in San Francisco could see flurries or a dusting of snow Friday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0kvzORms00

 If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
Clear skies pave way for families to enjoy snow on Mt. Diablo
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
What's in store for San Francisco Bay Area's economy post-pandemic?
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Record-setting year for cruising out of San Francisco predicted
San Francisco, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Los Gatos neighborhood without power for a week; PG&E begins repairs, restoration
Los Gatos, CA2 days ago
Live Bay Area weather updates: Massive trees fall onto homes in North Bay
Forestville, CA4 days ago
BART halts Green line service between Berryessa and Daly City
Daly City, CA3 days ago
Larry Hunt, known as San Francisco's 'Bucket Man' of Market Street, dies at 64
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Oakland Zoo set to close Monday due to rain; nighttime Glowfari event still to be determined
Oakland, CA7 days ago
Black Joy Parade takes to streets of Oakland despite wintery wet weather
Oakland, CA6 days ago
Evictions, sick pay, food stamps: Here's what the end of COVID -19 emergency means in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Here's what AAPI business owners in SF need following VP Kamala Harris roundtable discussion
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
SF man says perseverance, tenacity pushed him to become 1 of just 4 Black sommeliers in the world
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Meet the East Bay Dragons, the oldest Black motorcycle club in the West
Oakland, CA5 days ago
SF to pay hotel $2.9M after lawsuit claims unhoused guests damaged building during pandemic
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
San Jose man arrested after large amounts of explosive material found inside home, police say
San Jose, CA2 days ago
Santa Rosa students stage walkout demanding safer school conditions following fatal stabbing
Santa Rosa, CA1 day ago
Wife of missing Wild 94.9 host says new information suggests JV 'will not be coming back'
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Standoff arrest, accidental fire happen simultaneously at Oakland Motel 6, officials say
Oakland, CA2 days ago
How a social justice reckoning changed the music at San Francisco's premiere jazz venue
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
90-year-old San Franciscan Dorothy Lathan keeps Black history in the city
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Remembering the 'Harlem of the West': A local musician's mission to preserve Oakland's Blues culture
Oakland, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy