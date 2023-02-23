Open in App
Los Angeles County, CA
Fox Weather

Portland sees snowiest day since World War II as rare Blizzard Warning issued for Los Angeles-area mountains

By Hillary AndrewsChris Oberholtz,

10 days ago
Rare Blizzard Warnings have been issued for parts of Southern California as a powerful winter storm is expected to snarl travel through the......
