‘Limit travel’: Ice a major concern for Massachusetts, parts of New Hampshire bracing for heavy snow

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts until 4 a.m. Friday due to snow, sleet, and freezing rain, according to the NWS.

MassDOT is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling Wednesday night through Thursday as mixed precipitation in most regions will make for challenging driving conditions and poor visibility.

Boston 25 Weather team is predicting a coating to two inches of snow as the storm system moves across Massachusetts before the precipitation ends by mid-day on Thursday.

The advisory impacts Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire counties, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Suffolk County, Western Norfolk, and Western Plymouth.

Central and Eastern Massachusetts will see some brief snow accumulation before the storm shifts to sleet and freezing rain. Ice will be a significant concern for drivers as the storm moves through, especially during the Thursday morning drive.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS warned motorists.

In some areas, ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch are possible, along with one-tenth of an inch in many other parts of the state.

Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will likely see a coating to an inch of snow before changing to rain. However, that area may see freezing rain Thursday night, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz.

In New Hampshire, a winter storm warning is an effect from Concord, NH to the Canadian Border, where total snow accumulations between 7 and 12 inches is possible

In a statement, the NWS in the Granite State said, “A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. The potential exists for snowbands that will bring periods of locally heavy snowfall late Wednesday night, which will lead to rapid snow accumulations and extremely dangerous travel conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.”

The rest of New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches are possible. Ice is also a concern.

“If your vacation week plans are flexible, Thursday is a good one to limit travel and stay at home,” Spear said.

Power outages and tree damage could also have an impact on communities across the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

