Open in App
Massachusetts State
See more from this location?
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Limit travel’: Ice a major concern for Massachusetts, parts of New Hampshire bracing for heavy snow

By Frank O'Laughlin, Lindsey Thorpe,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tZ6zM_0kvulrVQ00

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts until 4 a.m. Friday due to snow, sleet, and freezing rain, according to the NWS.

MassDOT is advising the public to plan ahead if traveling Wednesday night through Thursday as mixed precipitation in most regions will make for challenging driving conditions and poor visibility.

AAA: Winter Weather driving safety tips

Boston 25 Weather team is predicting a coating to two inches of snow as the storm system moves across Massachusetts before the precipitation ends by mid-day on Thursday.

Track the storm on interactive radar

The advisory impacts Central Middlesex, Eastern Essex, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex, Western Franklin, Western Hampden, Western Hampshire, Northern Berkshire, Southern Berkshire counties, Eastern Norfolk, Eastern Plymouth, Northern Bristol, Suffolk County, Western Norfolk, and Western Plymouth.

Central and Eastern Massachusetts will see some brief snow accumulation before the storm shifts to sleet and freezing rain. Ice will be a significant concern for drivers as the storm moves through, especially during the Thursday morning drive.

“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the NWS warned motorists.

In some areas, ice accumulations of around one-quarter of an inch are possible, along with one-tenth of an inch in many other parts of the state.

Southeastern Massachusetts and Cape Cod will likely see a coating to an inch of snow before changing to rain. However, that area may see freezing rain Thursday night, according to Boston 25 Meteorologist Kevin Lemanowicz.

In New Hampshire, a winter storm warning is an effect from Concord, NH to the Canadian Border, where total snow accumulations between 7 and 12 inches is possible

In a statement, the NWS in the Granite State said, “A snowstorm will bring plowable snow to the region with a period of moderate travel impacts expected. Periods of moderate snow and low visibility will be the biggest hazards. The potential exists for snowbands that will bring periods of locally heavy snowfall late Wednesday night, which will lead to rapid snow accumulations and extremely dangerous travel conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.”

The rest of New Hampshire is under a winter weather advisory. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches are possible. Ice is also a concern.

“If your vacation week plans are flexible, Thursday is a good one to limit travel and stay at home,” Spear said.

Power outages and tree damage could also have an impact on communities across the region.

For more on the storm, visit the Boston 25 Weather page .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter . | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Mass. man to buy house in Maine after winning $4M scratch ticket prize
Cambridge, MA9 hours ago
Gov. Healey is optimistic about Brockton Hospital reopening after fire forced it to close weeks ago
Brockton, MA2 days ago
Boston sports icons among thousands of new names added to state’s list of unclaimed property owners
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Tracking spring-like temperatures to start the week, and ending with lots of rain
Jefferson City, MO1 day ago
Teen hikers rescued after being stuck for days in California snowstorm
Portland, OR12 hours ago
California baby girl named ‘Winter’ after historic snowstorm
Lake Arrowhead, CA9 hours ago
1 dead, 2 others seriously injured in plane crash in Long Island
Farmingdale, NY2 hours ago
Nebraska Man Was Busted For DUI Twice In Four Hours
Lincoln, NE23 hours ago
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 8 arrests over the weekend of March 3, 2023
Bethany, MO6 hours ago
Winner of $754M Powerball jackpot identified as Boeing employee in Washington
Auburn, WA1 day ago
8-year-old Florida cheerleader performs solo, takes 1st place after teammates miss event
New Port Richey, FL7 hours ago
Burned into memory: One year after deadly 12,000 acre Kansas fire
Hutchinson, KS12 hours ago
Two Lucky Day Lotto players strike gold in Wednesday evening’s draw
Peoria, IL1 day ago
Teenager wounded in shooting in Lee’s Summit, hospital placed on lockdown for short time
Lee's Summit, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy