BuzzFeed News

Battle Of The Oranges: Inside Italy’s Most Exciting Food Fight

By Kenneth BachorGaia Squarci,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wGc0G_0kvsrQVj00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GDu4L_0kvsrQVj00

Members of Team Pantere wrestle in a thick layer of orange pulp during the Battle of the Oranges at the Carnival of Ivrea on Feb. 19, 2023.

Gaia Squarci for BuzzFeed News

Well, this is surely another way to get your daily dose of vitamin C. For hundreds of years, the Northern Italian city of Ivrea, about an hour and 20 minutes west of Milan, has held an annual three-day event, called the Carnival of Ivrea. Its main attraction is the Battle of the Oranges, which has become one of the world’s largest food fights.

Though there are different accounts of its origin story, this ritual calls back to the fall of an oppressive ruler who controlled the city during the Middle Ages, according to legend . Supposedly, when the despised leader was overthrown, locals pelted stones at his castle, leading to its destruction . For years, this event would be commemorated in Ivrea and since the 1800s, oranges symbolize the stones thrown during the reenactment.

For the battle, groups are organized by wearing a color and uniform, with team names including “Team Picche” and “Team Morte.” Groups of people on horse-drawn carts riding through town act as the tyrant’s troops while the aranceri, or orange throwers, are on foot throwing oranges at the people on the carts, signifying liberation from their ruler. The oranges, mainly from Calabria and Sicily, are composted afterwards to become natural fertilizer.

“For us, it’s a passion that’s passed down through the generations. It’s more important than Christmas,” one reveler told BuzzFeed News. He added, “I love the adrenaline of throwing oranges, fighting alongside my friends. We’re all united. We celebrate together independently from the team.” Due to COVID, the Battle of the Oranges hasn't happened since 2020; the only other times the event’s been canceled were due to World War I and World War II. The first day of this year’s Battle of the Oranges had 19,800 tickets sold and a total of 30,000 participants, which is a record for the gathering, according to the event’s organizers. This year there were 9 teams on foot, 47 wagons, and about 10,000 aranceri.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ke70T_0kvsrQVj00

Team Mercenari bombard a float with oranges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fI1wx_0kvsrQVj00

The square of Ivrea’s City Hall during the Battle of the Oranges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JHDXR_0kvsrQVj00

Two scenes before the beginning of the Battle of the Oranges: A child picks an orange from a pile of boxes (left), and the horses that pull the floats line up (right).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqjWu_0kvsrQVj00

Team Diavoli’s crates of oranges before the event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4Wl5_0kvsrQVj00

Team Diavoli cheer up before the beginning of the Battle of the Oranges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcVnV_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eypLq_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V5OQ2_0kvsrQVj00

Team Mercenari bombards the float “Il Boia del Tiranno” (The Tyrant’s Hangman).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41FMXV_0kvsrQVj00

Team Scacchi, in the foreground, rests between two floats. Behind them, bystanders wear the “Beretto Frigio,” a red hat, as a sign of neutrality, to avoid becoming a target during the battle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6U2r_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r5NXL_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135Qb4_0kvsrQVj00

Bryan, 7, said, “During the battle, I like to hurt the guards of the tyrant on the floats. The only thing I don’t like is when I get juice in my eyes."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wyaHA_0kvsrQVj00

Alberto (left) attends Battles of the Oranges for his 12th time, "I like the adrenaline, and the fear before the first float passes." Alessandro (right) is on his eighth time being a participant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ieHYp_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDdn4_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsLXD_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vNmlk_0kvsrQVj00

Members of Team Tuchini walk through a thick layer of orange pulp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zBnik_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYFb8_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hNCEm_0kvsrQVj00

Susanna (left) and Matteo: “My boyfriend Matteo, from Ivrea, brought me to the carnival for the first time. It feels like living a parallel reality."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t4d1V_0kvsrQVj00

A bulldozer removes orange pulp from the streets after the Battle of the Oranges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I0TfR_0kvsrQVj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gyCnY_0kvsrQVj00
