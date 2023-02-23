Lady Goats win four in a row at softball tournament

The Groesbeck softball team got off to a flying start for its 2023 season by winning four games without a loss at the Rio Vista Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 16, through Saturday, Feb. 18.

The victories included three by 10 runs or more, including a no-hitter, and a low-scoring close win on the final day of the tourney.

Groesbeck was scheduled to play Axtell on Tuesday. The Lady Goats return to action today when they play in the three-day Whitney Tournament, which concludes Saturday. They are slated to play at Hillsboro on Tuesday, Feb. 28. That will be their final tune-up before beginning District 20-3A play March 7 at Teague.

Lady Goats 3, Dawson 1 Groesbeck capped off its 4-0 Rio Vista Tournament with a victory over Dawson on Saturday, Feb. 18.

The Lady Goats snapped a 1-1 tie with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. They held Dawson scoreless in the bottom of the fourth and the game was stopped due to a time limit.

Sa’Riyah Smith doubled to score Jaci Henderson with the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. Haley Garrett followed with a double to bring Smith home.

Molly Clay led off the game with a home run to put Groesbeck on top. Dawson tied the score with a run in the bottom of the third inning.

Henderson was 2-for-2 for the Lady Goats. Janae Trojacek added a double.

Garrett was the winning pitcher. She fired a threehitter, walked two and struck out seven.

Lady Goats 15, Hamilton 0 Garrett and Marisol Guerrero combined on a no-hitter for 3 2/3 innings before the game was stopped due to a time limit on Friday, Feb. 17.

Garrett was perfect through three innings. She struck out eight in a 40-pitch effort, of which 28 were strikes. Guerrero threw 11 pitches to get the first two outs of the fourth inning before the game was halted.

The Lady Goats’ offense was in full swing as they rapped 15 hits, including five for extra bases, and scored in every inning.

They opened with four runs in the top of the first inning, added two in the second and four in the third before closing out the game with five runs in the fourth.

Smith led the balanced offense with a double and home run and four RBI. She scored two runs. Kassandra Guerrero was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two runs batted in.

Hannah Galvan was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and one batted in. Avery Hardin had two hits, including a triple, scored a run and knocked in a run. Trojacek also had two hits, including a double, and scored a run.

Garrett had a hit and scored three runs. Landrie Pringle had a triple and scored a run.

Lady Goats 20, Chilton 0 Fives were wild as Groesbeck scored five runs in each of four innings to defeat Chilton on Friday, Feb. 17.

Three pitchers — Elaine Ramirez, Pringle and Marisol Guerrero — combined on a two-hitter for the Lady Goats. Ramirez pitched the first 2 1/3 innings and allowed a hit while striking out four. Pringle got the final two outs in the third inning. Guerrero allowed a hit and struck out one in 2/3 of an inning to finish out the effort.

Groesbeck had 15 hits, including five for extra bases.

Smith drove in four runs with a double and a triple, and scored a run. Clay, the leadoff batter, was on base four times with thee walks and a hit and scored four runs. Trojacek was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two runs batted in.

Kassandra Guerrero was 2-for-2, including a double, scored three runs and knocked in one. Henderson had two hits, including a double, knocked in three runs and scored one. Garrett was 2-for-2, including a double, and scored two runs. Pringle also scored two runs.

Lady Goats 12, Hubbard 2 Groesbeck erupted for five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back en route to the victory Thursday, Feb. 16.

The Lady Goats added three runs in each of the second and third innings, and one in the fourth. The game was stopped with one out in the fourth inning.

Groesbeck had 12 hits, of which seven were for extra bases.

Pringle was 2- for-3, drove in four runs and scored one. Emily Chiglo had two doubles, knocked in two runs and scored one. Alicen Platt was 2- for- 2, including a double, drove in a pair of runs and scored once.

Garrett was 2- for- 2, including a double, and scored two runs. Clay had a triple, knocked in two runs and scored two runs. Ramirez was 2- for-2, including a double, and scored a run. Galvan had a double, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Ramirez pitched 3 1/ 3 innings to gain the victory. She allowed six hits and two earned runs, walked one and struck out one. Of her 37 pitches, 26 were strikes.