LARAS House seeks volunteers

Limestone Animal Rescue Adoption Shelter (LARAS) House, a nokill shelter in Limestone County, seeks volunteers to socialize with and walk animals.

John Liscano, LARAS House president, said volunteer coordinator Valerie Mann has done a great job getting volunteers, but there are still open availabilities.

“Within about two weeks. [Mann] managed to get about 30 volunteers out already, and they’re regularly coming,” Liscano said about Mann.

LARAS House has 49 kennels and 80 dogs, he said. The shelter is wellpast capacity and was last able to take in new animals about a year ago.

Ideally, each kennel would have a corresponding volunteer to socialize with the dogs.

There are volunteer opportunities seven days a week. People can volunteer for the 8 to 10 a. m. or 10 a. m. to noon shifts. Interested people can fill out an application at https:// larashouseshelter. com/ volunteer- application.

All volunteers must complete an orientation before signing up for their desired shift. Anyone under 16 years old must have an adult present with them to volunteer.

Socializing with the animals helps them to be adopted, Liscano said.

“Nobody wants to adopt a dog that doesn’t get along with or isn’t used to being around a person,” he said. “We’ve got some people that bring their kids out, so it’s a good way of just keeping that dog socialized to people.”

The animals see the kennel staff daily, but he said they only sometimes get the time to play with them due to funding and limited hours.

“Having the volunteers fill that gap helps tremendously, and the dogs enjoy it,” Liscano said.

LARAS House is a non- profit, no- kill animal rescue organization in Limestone County. The organization started in 2008 and opened its doors in 2010.

LARAS House may have as many as 100 dogs and puppies and often a similar number of cats and kittens at the shelter and in its foster care homes, according to its website.

The intakes come from Limestone, Freestone, Leon, Navarro, McLennan and distant counties.

LARAS House adopts animals well beyond those boundaries when the right “forever home” fit presents itself, Liscano said. They partner with rescues and shelters across the country and adopt out-of-state.

“There are just so many [dogs] out there that need a good home, and they’re all good dogs. They need that right person to come along, and I get that satisfaction of seeing the stories after the fact,” Liscano said.