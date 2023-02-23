Kosse Council focuses on grant opportunities, supports EDC endeavor ‘ The Branded Market’

The Kosse City Council spent the majority of their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21 discussing and taking required action for the Texas Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs- one that has already been awarded for the Kosse Medical Clinic expansion, and one that Kosse is pursuing for rehab work on the water tower.

Though the clinic expansion funding was awarded two years ago, work is not expected to begin until September. Council designated Mayor Brooks Valls, Mayor Pro Tem Ronnie Funderburk, and City Secretary Christina Lockhart as authorized signatories for the project, adopted the required Civil Rights Policies and proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month; all requirements that must be met since the grant is government funding.

For this year’s CDBG program, which will fund needed work on the city water tower if awarded, Council adopted a resolution authorizing the application submission, adopting required Civil Rights Policies, and designating authorized signatories for the program: Valls, R. Funderburk, and Lockhart.

Following the eventful EDC Board meeting last week, Council expressed support for their plans to help The Branded Market get off to a successful start with actions of their own. They approved a temporary power permit for the building (180 days) so owners have power as they complete renovations to the first floor, where they plan to open a grocery store offering meat, produce, and other products. Council also approved the EDC’s request to provide the business with $40,000 incentive pay, and approved their plan to secure said funds through a loan with Farmers State Bank.

In other business, the council: Approved the consent agenda; Approved the Holiday Amendment for City Employees (as previously discussed); and Heard reports from each department for the month of January: Water Dept. produced about 1.4 million gallons of water; had one major leak; received and installed the new production meter; started putting in new water line on CR 704; City and Municipal Court turned 78 citations into the state; court will be held in March; signed contract on Medical Expansion; Police Dept. gave 104 citations, made one arrest; received the new radar gun; will be pursuing grant from USDA to possibly get a vehicle for cheap or free for the department; EDC got the Kosse Station sign installed at the food truck park; construction on the Splash Pad will begin Monday; Community Center is preparing for Homecoming; planning the Spring Festival and Car Show for April 9; Fire Dept. will meet with USDA representatives next week to discuss grant requirements for the new fire station and complete any outstanding paperwork; project is expected to be over budget and the station likely won’t be completed until Homecoming 2024; new LifePak monitors have arrived and are in use; additional grants are being pursued.

The next City Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.