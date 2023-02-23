Study Club names Joan McEntyre Women of the Year

Study Club President Mary Belle Leach presented Joan McEntyre its Women of the Year award at the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet Feb. 9.

“She certainly has been on many different things here in the city, around the town and everything else. So she’s a very active individual and I was very pleased that she received this award this year,” Leach said.

Leach said that women of the Year is an award given to a Study Club member since 1977.

There are about 40 members, she said.

“Each Study Club member has the opportunity to vote for whatever person they think they would nominate for the Woman of the Year,” Leach said. “ All the different ways she’s contributed here in the community. She’s very deserving.”

McEntyre graduated from Chapman University. She retired in 2010 from Orgill Singer and Associates in Las Vegas, and moved back to Groebeck in 2012. She worked as a compliance coordinator for Insurance Licensing Services of America (ILSA) since 2012 and retired in June 2021.

McEntyre now serves on the Groesbeck Chamber Board of Directors.

She was the Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce President from 2016 to 17 and 2020 to 21. She was chairman for the 1st Annual Groesbeck Heritage Festival, the 150th Anniversary of Groesbeck in 2021 and served on the Heritage Festival board for 2022.

She was a captain for Red Cross-Limestone, part of Relay for Life in 2015, treasurer of the Cynthia Ann Garden Club, and was highlighted in the 2019 Women of Business by the Groesbeck Journal. She owns a small ranch outside Groesbeck, raising fainting goats and peacocks, sings in her church choir weekly and loves her grandchildren and family.

“I had absolutely no clue until Mary Belle, who was doing the presentation, mentioned Chapman College. When I heard that, I thought, oh, there can’t be too many people here in Groesbeck that went to Chapman College. That’s kind of when I got a clue that it was me,” McEntyre said.

McEntyre thanked the Study Club members who nominated her for the award.

When asked what keeps her motivated, she said, “I’ve always been very involved wherever I have lived, and I guess that’s just me.”

She said she is still amazed that she was honored with the award. She keeps the glass sculpture by her television, so she sees it every day.

“If you live in a community, you need to be part of the community and do what you can to better other people,” she said.