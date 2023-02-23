Two weeks, four T-Bend records and a near miss at ‘Ivie

You know a lake is fishing pretty strong when a five- bass limit averaging seven pounds apiece earns the second- place trophy in an eight hour fishing derby.

Shift to February 12 on Toledo Bend, a 183,000acre reservoir that divides Texas from Louisiana.

Louisiana anglers Tater Reynolds and Josey Thibodeaux weighed in 35.50 pounds in a Game Changer Outdoors team event. Amazingly, they finished nearly seven pounds off the winning mark posted by Cody Pitt and Lane Masters.

Pitt/ Masters weighed 42.36 pounds. It’s is the heaviest five- fish limit ever reported in a tournament on T- Bend. The former record of 40.45 pounds was set by George Herr in November 2014.

The record team limit came on the heels of two other individual weight records set by Pitt the weekend before.

On February 5, Pitt weighed in 39.15 pounds to win the MLF Bass Fishing League event. It’s the heaviest limit ever recorded in MLF competition on Toledo Bend, and the sixth biggest single- day catch of all time.

The whopper limit was anchored by a 13.6 pounder that now ranks as the heaviest bass ever weighed in BFL competition nationwide.

Amazingly, Bill Cook of Houston caught an even bigger bass on February 11.

Cook, 78, was competing in a Bass Champs team event on Toledo Bend when he reeled in a new lake record 15.67 pounder. The fish tops a 15.32 pounder that stood as the lake record for nearly 23 years. Eric Weems of Crosby caught the former record in July 2000.

There’s a good story behind Cook’s whopper catch.

“ I fished the BFL tournament the weekend before and my co- angler strapped it on me good with an Alabama rig,” Cook said. “ I knew right then I was going to have to change my game plan in Bass Champs.”

The strategy worked. Cook, an avid tournament angler since 1972, said he caught the giant bass on his fifth cast of the morning. He described the spot as an underwater drain in 20 feet of water on the lake’s Texas side.

“ I dropped my trolling motor and I saw her on my forward- facing sonar,” Cook said. “ She was holding close to bottom and grabbed the A- rig the first time it came by.”

Jason Conn of Alba knows how deadly an A- rig can be on big bass. Conn is a Lake Fork guide who has been doing business on Lake O. H. Ivie near San Angelo lately.

On February 13, Conn used an A- rig to fool a 17.03- pound Toyota ShareLunker. The weight fell just shy of the 17.06 lake record caught there in February 2022 by Oklahoma angler Brodey Davis.

Conn said he caught the fish holding near bottom on a salt cedar flat in about 12 feet of water. The bass ranks No. 8 among Texas’ Top 50 bass of all- time.

As of February 15, the program had taken in 10 entries, including eight fish from ‘ Ivie, one from Nacogdoches and one from Alan Henry.

Ross Gomez of Plainsview caught the 13.22- pound Alan Henry lunker, but he wasn’t targeting bass at the time. He was crappie fishing from a public dock using a lightweight spinning outfit and a small crappie jig for bait.

Gomez told TPWD he saw the fish eat the jig as he was retrieving it through the clear water.

“ She just grabbed it and immediately went down with it,” he said. “ I was using a 4- foot micro crappie fishing rod with 4- pound test line, so I just loosened the drag and let her take, take, take until she tired herself out and I could reel her in. I wasn’t even bass fishing; it was just the right place at the right time.”