Sweet Feet to be continued by younger generation

For many seniors, the final year of high school is full of endings, but for Groesbeck Senior Marlee Price, an annual project she started years ago is getting a new beginning.

When Price was in fourth grade, and her friend Caressa Bay was in fifth grade, the girls held a sock drive for senior citizens, delivering the socks to local nursing home residents on Valentine’s Day to make them feel loved. They called the initiative “Sweetfeet” and have continued the project based on kindness every year since expanding efforts to include throw blankets as well.

“We wanted to hand it down to younger girls so they could have the same experience that we did, and at first we didn’t think there was anybody to pass it down to,” Price said. “But we made a (Facebook) post saying this will probably be our last year unless somebody wants to carry it on, and a lot of the comments were like ‘I really don’t want this to end,’ ‘I hate that this has to end,’ and stuff like that.”

Courtney Truett, who was actually Price’s teacher the year before she and Bay started Sweetfeet, saw the post and reached out, saying that her daughter Blakely and (daughter’s) best friend Charlee O-Bryant would love to continue the tradition. According to Truett, the girls are indeed excited to take the reins of this sweet service to seniors and to put their own spin on it.

when Valentine's Day rolled around, Price and the two girls delivered socks, blankets, and joy to residents at Groesbeck LTC and Windsor nursing homes.

"They're perfect for it; they're so cute, in the same class, and best friends," Price said of the duo. "They're really excited and I'm happy that they wanted to do it. At first, they were really nervous and kind of awkward with it

“It’s really bittersweet, seeing those young girls do it now that I’m older, and reflecting, and seeing the residents’ reactions to them made me feel so happy about it,” Price said. “Unless they have grandkids that visit them, they never get to see kids like that so it was really sweet.”