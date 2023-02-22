Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
College Football HQ

College Football Strength of Schedule Rankings for 2023

By James Parks,

19 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42EHpD_0kvpv5Ro00

Quality of schedule is more important now than ever before as the College Football Playoff puts a lot of weight onto who teams play before deciding to include them in the rankings or the semifinal tournament.

Which leaves the question: how do you determine a quality schedule?

One way is to simply count up the wins and losses of your opponents from the season before.

The method is far from perfect, though: the new transfer portal, changes in recruiting fortunes, and just the loss of players owing to their exhausting eligibility or by graduating all mean that programs are doing major surgery to their rosters just about every offseason.

Plus, there are just the changes that teams organically go through every year as their fortunes improve or worsen from year to year.

Moreover, not all wins are created equally, meaning that a team can play an opponent with fewer overall wins but against quality opposition, while another team can play a school with more wins but against substandard competition.

All that said, at this stage of the offseason with no actual tape to watch of teams in their current form, adding up the Ws and the Ls for each team on the schedule is simply the best we can do with the information we actually have.

College Football Strength of Schedule Rankings for 2023 Season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097F3m_0kvpv5Ro00
Ranking the schedules for college football's FBS teams

133. Ohio — 58-89 (39.5%)

132. New Mexico State — 62-94 (39.7%)

131. Temple — 62-88 (41.3%)

130. Charlotte — 63-86 (42.3%)

129. Memphis — 65-87 (42.8%)

128. Air Force — 63-83 (43.2%)

127. Fresno State — 65-85 (43.3%)

126. Eastern Michigan — 64-82 (43.8%)

125. UConn — 65-82 (44.2%)

124. New Mexico — 67-84 (44.4%)

123. Hawaii — 71-89 (44.4%)

121. Northern Illinois — 66-82 (44.6%)

121. Toledo — 66-82 (44.6%)

120. Akron — 68-82 (45.3%)

119. Navy — 69-82 (45.7%)

118. Liberty — 67-79 (45.9%)

117. Miami (OH) — 69-81 (46.0%)

116. SMU — 70-82 (46.1%)

115. Louisville — 67-78 (46.2%)

114. Nevada — 71-82 (46.4%)

113. Washington State — 69-79 (46.6%)

112. Wyoming — 71-80 (47.0%)

111. UNLV — 71-79 (47.3%)

110. Colorado State — 72-80 (47.4%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dG1oW_0kvpv5Ro00

109. Iowa — 72-79 (47.7%)

108. Georgia Southern — 70-76 (47.9%)

107. Tulsa — 73-79 (48.0%)

106. Nebraska — 74-79 (48.4%)

105. TCU — 74-78 (48.7%)

104. Miami (FL) — 73-76 (49.0%)

103. Coastal Carolina — 71-73 (49.3%)

98. ULM — 74-76 (49.3%)

98. Louisiana — 74-76 (49.3%)

98. USC — 74-76 (49.3%)

98. Utah State — 74-76 (49.3%)

98. North Texas — 74-76 (49.3%)

97. Oregon — 75-77 (49.3%)

96. Kent State — 76-78 (49.4%)

95. MTSU — 72-73 (49.7%)

94. Maryland — 73-73 (50.0%)

91. Ball State — 77-76 (50.3%)

91. Wisconsin — 77-76 (50.3%)

91. UTSA — 77-76 (50.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YT1AE_0kvpv5Ro00

90. Penn State — 76-75 (50.3%)

89. Rutgers — 75-74 (50.3%)

88. Marshall — 68-67 (50.4%)

86. Arkansas State — 77-75 (50.7%)

86. Bowling Green — 77-75 (50.7%)

85. FIU — 76-72 (51.4%)

83. Troy — 77-72 (51.7%)

83. James Madison — 77-72 (51.7%)

82. UTEP — 76-71 (51.7%)

81. Western Kentucky — 75-70 (51.7%)

80. Illinois — 80-74 (51.9%)

78. Florida State — 79-73 (52.0%)

78. Rice — 79-73 (52.0%)

76. Louisiana Tech — 77-70 (52.4%)

76. Boston College — 77-70 (52.4%)

73. San Diego State — 81-73 (52.6%)

73. Buffalo — 81-73 (52.6%)

73. Cincinnati — 81-73 (52.6%)

71. UCLA — 80-72 (52.6%)

71. USF — 80-72 (52.6%)

70. Jacksonville State — 78-70 (52.7%)

67. UMass — 80-71 (53.0%)

67. Virginia Tech — 80-71 (53.0%)

67. Syracuse — 80-71 (53.0%)

66. Appalachian State — 81-71 (53.3%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xsFdX_0kvpv5Ro00

63. Georgia — 80-70 (53.3%)

63. LSU — 80-70 (53.3%)

63. Oregon State — 80-70 (53.3%)

62. Old Dominion — 79-69 (53.4%)

61. Arizona — 82-70 (53.9%)

60. NC State — 81-69 (54.0%)

58. Oklahoma — 84-71 (54.2%)

58. UAB — 84-71 (54.2%)

55. Washington — 83-70 (54.2%)

55. Central Michigan — 83-70 (54.2%)

55. Oklahoma State — 83-70 (54.2%)

54. San Jose State — 85-71 (54.5%)

53. Kansas — 84-70 (54.5%)

52. Michigan — 83-69 (54.6%)

50. Arkansas — 83-68 (55.0%)

50. Pittsburgh — 83-68 (55.0%)

49. Western Michigan — 85-69 (55.2%)

48. BYU — 83-67 (55.3%)

47. FAU — 86-69 (55.5%)

46. Purdue — 85-68 (55.6%)

45. Southern Miss — 84-67 (55.6%)

42. Vanderbilt — 86-68 (55.8%)

42. Boise State — 86-68 (55.8%)

41. South Alabama — 85-67 (55.9%)

40. Tulane — 80-63 (55.9%)

39. Sam Houston State — 84-66 (56.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUgmJ_0kvpv5Ro00

37. Utah — 86-67 (56.2%)

37. Georgia Tech — 86-67 (56.2%)

35. Georgia State — 85-66 (56.3%)

35. Clemson — 85-66 (56.3%)

34. East Carolina — 87-67 (56.5%)

31. Alabama — 86-66 (56.6%)

31. Northwestern — 86-66 (56.6%)

31. Duke — 86-66 (56.6%)

29. Texas State — 88-67 (56.8%)

29. Colorado — 88-67 (56.8%)

27. Mississippi State — 87-66 (56.9%)

27. Indiana — 87-66 (56.9%)

26. North Carolina — 85-64 (57.0%)

25. Minnesota — 89-67 (57.1%)

24. Army — 88-65 (57.5%)

22. Texas A&M — 87-64 (57.6%)

22. Wake Forest — 87-64 (57.6%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44N5GU_0kvpv5Ro00

21. Texas — 92-66 (58.2%)

20. Arizona State — 90-64 (58.4%)

19. Virginia — 88-62 (58.7%)

18. Notre Dame — 90-63 (58.8%)

17. Baylor — 92-64 (59.0%)

16. Tennessee — 90-62 (59.2%)

15. Stanford — 92-62 (59.7%)

14. Texas Tech — 94-63 (59.9%)

12. Auburn — 93-62 (60.0%)

12. Cal — 93-62 (60.0%)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lcTTX_0kvpv5Ro00

11. Kentucky — 93-61 (60.4%)

10. Kansas State —96-62 (60.8%)

9. Ohio State — 94-60 (61.0%)

8. Iowa State — 97-61 (61.4%)

6. Florida — 96-60 (61.5%)

6. Houston — 96-60 (61.5%)

5. Missouri — 97-60 (61.8%)

4. Ole Miss — 95-58 (62.1%)

3. West Virginia — 98-59 (62.4%)

2. Michigan State — 96-57 (62.7%)

1. South Carolina — 103-53 (66.0%)

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Texas governor sounds off on Alabama QB: "He's no Bryce Young"
Austin, TX2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA17 hours ago
25 Employees Walk Out After Pennsylvania Restaurant Owner Names Drinks 'The Negro' And 'The Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL19 hours ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC23 hours ago
Michael Irvin Accuser Shares Vulgar Details of Alleged Misconduct in Court Documents
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Outraged Orlando Residents Demand Accountability from Governor DeSantis
Orlando, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy