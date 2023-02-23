First Alert Weather: Red Alert for overnight wintry mix

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/22 Evening Weather at 6PM 03:30

Alerts: Red Alert this afternoon through early tomorrow morning for a wintry mix and rain with the biggest impact N&W due to some icing.

Note: If model trends continue, we may downgrade to a Yellow Alert for tomorrow morning.

CBS2

Forecast: Today starts dry with a wintry mix developing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s.

CBS2

Tonight we'll see some rain/drizzle around the city with the wintery mix changing to plain rain across our northern suburbs; some frozen precipitation may linger well north.

CBS2

As for tomorrow, expect some leftover rain/drizzle early with generally improving conditions through the day. It will be milder, too, with highs around 50.

CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, cold and gusty with wind chills in the 30s. Saturday will be cold with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

CBS2

As for Sunday, there will be a leftover chance of precipitation in the morning with highs in the upper 40s.