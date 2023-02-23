Open in App
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for overnight wintry mix

By Justin Lewis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wBkIl_0kvnD8k300

First Alert Forecast: CBS2 2/22 Evening Weather at 6PM 03:30

Alerts: Red Alert this afternoon through early tomorrow morning for a wintry mix and rain with the biggest impact N&W due to some icing.

Note: If model trends continue, we may downgrade to a Yellow Alert for tomorrow morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nQazr_0kvnD8k300
CBS2

Forecast: Today starts dry with a wintry mix developing in the afternoon. Expect highs in the 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TZWhI_0kvnD8k300
CBS2

Tonight we'll see some rain/drizzle around the city with the wintery mix changing to plain rain across our northern suburbs; some frozen precipitation may linger well north.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SaDfk_0kvnD8k300
CBS2

As for tomorrow, expect some leftover rain/drizzle early with generally improving conditions through the day. It will be milder, too, with highs around 50.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaQ6P_0kvnD8k300
CBS2

Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny, cold and gusty with wind chills in the 30s. Saturday will be cold with a chance of flurries in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdFhB_0kvnD8k300
CBS2

As for Sunday, there will be a leftover chance of precipitation in the morning with highs in the upper 40s.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snow is expected on Tuesday, and it may be the biggest storm of the season for some people
Boston, MA7 days ago
Bitter wind chills as low as -109 degrees recorded in Northeast as cold blast continues
Boston, NY29 days ago
Arctic blast blamed for Massachusetts infant’s death as ‘dangerously cold’ temperatures envelop Northeast
Southwick, MA29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy