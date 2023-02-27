Open in App
Trenton, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Poll results: Wesclin standout point guard BND Boys Player of the Week in southwest IL

By Garen Vartanian, Ahmad Lathan,

7 days ago

Grant Fridley of Wesclin High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.

In recent action, Fridley, a senior point guard, recorded a tripe double — 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists — in the first round of regionals against Belleville Althoff, a game the Warriors won 71-48. Fridley also set a school single season record of 157 assist and became the school’s all-time assist leader.

Overall, Fridley, who secured 79% of the votes, ended the season averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.85 assists and 1.88 steals per game. He also shot 77.5% from the free throw line for the Warriors , who wrapped up at 22-11 following a loss to Breese Central in the IHSA Class 2A Nashville Regional semifinals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfCRL_0kvkLkih00
Grant Fridley of Wesclin High School is the winner of this week’s Belleville News-Democrat Boys Player of the Week high school basketball poll, as selected by readers of bnd.com.​ Provided

Here were the other candidates for the week of Feb. 13-18:

  • Kaden Augustine, Gibault Catholic High School, senior, G. Augustine averaged 24.3 points over a three game stretch where Gibault went 2-1. Along with that came a 40-point game in a 87-27 victory over Lebanon and 18 points in a 52-51 win against Highland.
  • Zach Chambers, Collinsville High School, junior, C. Chambers posted 15 points in a 51-43 loss against Edwardsville and 16 points with 4 blocks in a 83-55 victory over Alton.
  • Sam Donald, Columbia High School, senior, G. Donald posted 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-47 win against Freeburg and 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 48-46 loss against Breese Central.
  • Koby Wilmoth, O’Fallon High School, senior, F. Wilmoth posted 14 points in a 51-45 win over East St. Louis and 22 points in a 75-57 victory against Cahokia.

  • Antwine Wilson, Belleville East High School, senior, F. Wilson posted 18 points in a 72-46 win over Belleville West and scored 20 points in a 59-45 loss against East St. Louis.

The poll ended at 8 a.m. Friday.

To be clear, this poll is not scientific. In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Wednesday. Please email nominations to gvartanian@bnd.com .

