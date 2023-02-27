Poll results: Wesclin standout point guard BND Boys Player of the Week in southwest IL

In recent action, Fridley, a senior point guard, recorded a tripe double — 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists — in the first round of regionals against Belleville Althoff, a game the Warriors won 71-48. Fridley also set a school single season record of 157 assist and became the school’s all-time assist leader.
Overall, Fridley, who secured 79% of the votes, ended the season averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.85 assists and 1.88 steals per game. He also shot 77.5% from the free throw line for the Warriors , who wrapped up at 22-11 following a loss to Breese Central in the IHSA Class 2A Nashville Regional semifinals.
Here were the other candidates for the week of Feb. 13-18:
Kaden Augustine, Gibault Catholic High School, senior, G. Augustine averaged 24.3 points over a three game stretch where Gibault went 2-1. Along with that came a 40-point game in a 87-27 victory over Lebanon and 18 points in a 52-51 win against Highland.
Zach Chambers, Collinsville High School, junior, C. Chambers posted 15 points in a 51-43 loss against Edwardsville and 16 points with 4 blocks in a 83-55 victory over Alton.
Sam Donald, Columbia High School, senior, G. Donald posted 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-47 win against Freeburg and 11 points and 10 rebounds in a 48-46 loss against Breese Central.
Koby Wilmoth, O’Fallon High School, senior, F. Wilmoth posted 14 points in a 51-45 win over East St. Louis and 22 points in a 75-57 victory against Cahokia.
Antwine Wilson, Belleville East High School, senior, F. Wilson posted 18 points in a 72-46 win over Belleville West and scored 20 points in a 59-45 loss against East St. Louis.
