Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago ice storm: Over 100K without power as thick coating of ice brings down trees, power lines

10 days ago

More than 100,000 people in the Chicago area are without power after a winter storm brought heavy rain and ice to the area.

The weight of ice has brought down trees, power lines, blocked streets and made roadways slick and dangerous.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for northern Cook, Lake, Kane and DeKalb counties until 6 a.m. Thursday.

An Ice Storm Warning has been issued for McHenry County from until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Parts of southern Wisconsin are under an Ice Storm Warning from until noon Thursday.

CLICK HERE for the latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast

ComEd said as of 9:45 p.m., there were 113,000 customers without power, and power had been restored to more than 72,000 customers. Crews are working to restore power to customers as quickly as possible.

Thousands are without power in McHenry County, where a thick coating of ice brougtht down trees and branches, power lines, and made roads extremely treacherous.

In McHenry County, downed power lines and trees blocking many a darkened street is making getting around even more treacherous for families who haven't only lost power, but heat as well.

"I've got a pizza in the car and we're going to discuss where we are going next," said Elois Kasza of Crystal Lake.

A day of heavy rain means lot sof ice now causing slick, dangerous roads and power outages in the northern suburbs.

In Lake County, ice has encased tree limbs, power lines, signs and any other freestanding objects. In Lindenhurst, ice downed a tree limb onto a power line. ComEd was on the scene soon after.

In Antioch, the combination of dropping temperatures and rain made for dangerous conditions on the roads. Delilah Hately, on the hunt for a new car, cautiously test drove the vehicle along slick, icy roadways.

"I just took it a bit slower. Just kind of knowing my surroundings making sure that I wasn't going too fast," she said.

More than 100,000 homes are without power, and in some cases without heat, in the north and northwest suburbs due to an ice storm Wednesday.

On Route I-73 near I-94, just east of Antioch, roads were shut down after a tree fell onto power lines, which spilled onto the roadways.

All across the northern suburbs - in Lake Villa, Lindenhurst, Round lake Heights and more, iced over tree branches came down, onto roads, onto power lines or both.

In Crystal Lake, a huge branch came crashing down, weighed down by the ice buildup from the steady rain all day.

A large tree branch came crashing down in the northwest suburbs after a long day of heavy rain accumulating as ice as a winter storm moved through.

Crews in McHenry County have prepared for the changing conditions. Trucks loaded up on salt Wednesday morning and hit the ground quickly to prepare for the wet weather.

"We're going to get trucks out on the street and we're going to get a light coating of salt down before the temperature drops and then we'll be here throughout the evening to put salt down as needed," public works director Ryan McDillon.

The scene was much the same in Huntley, and in Elgin the cars at one dealership were covered with a layer of ice.

"If you're not sure-footed, you shouldn't go out today," advised Elgin resident Bob Selle.

With the mild winter so far, there is plenty of salt to go around too, so crews will work thru the evening to keep the streets from freezing over.

In Crystal Lake, ground temperatures are still relatively warm, but they began salting roads this morning hoping to get ahead of the storm. It's trickier to deal with weather like today's than a typical snow storm.

"Freezing rain is worse than snow because the rain dissolves the salt so quickly so we have to be out there more often and put down more material," said Crystal Lake Public Works Director Mike Magnuson.

In the northern suburbs, many drivers were concerned about the trek to Wisconsin, with even more snow and ice in the forecast.

"We're not really sure what we're driving into but it sounds like there's going to be a lot of snow and a lot of ice the closer we get to the north, so we're crossing our fingers we don't have to jump off the freeway and get another hotel," said driver Justin Johnson.

Elsewhere in the Chicago area, heavy rain will be likely with 1 to 2 inches possible. The highest totals will be southeast of the I-55 corridor, and you might even hear some rumbles of thunder.

The first round of precipitation started early Wednesday in the south suburbs, and was expected to expand into the western suburbs and city throughout the morning, primarily as rain. Gusty winds are also expected.

Some localized flooding is possible due to heavy downpours. The precipitation will taper off later Wednesday evening and mostly end overnight.

By contrast, in downstate Illinois temperatures are in the 70s with a tornado watch in effect, Mowry said.

Temperatures will warm Wednesday night into Thursday, with temps close to 50 degrees Thursday morning before falling again the afternoon.

Friday will be a cold, blustery day with a high of 28 degrees. A few flurries are possible Friday night.

Stick with ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 AccuWeather Team for the latest updates on the winter storm.

Weather Alerts Live Doppler Radar

Cook County Radar DuPage County Radar Will County Radar Lake County Radar (IL) Kane County Radar Northwest Indiana Radar

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Chicago Polar Plunge 2023: Thousands brave Lake Michigan waters in support of Special Olympics
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Chicago weather: Fast-moving storm makes for messy commute in south suburbs, NW Indiana
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago weather: Winter storm forecast for Friday, with potential for more snow
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago crime: At least 4 robbed within 1 hour in River North, Streeterville, police say
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Lombard Roller Rink closing later this spring, owners say
Lombard, IL2 days ago
Chicago celebrates 186th birthday
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago crash: 6 injured in multi-vehicle wreck on Near West Side
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shootings: At least 12 shot, 3 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Our Chicago: Evanston-based adoption agency The Cradle celebrates 100 years
Chicago, IL10 hours ago
Community meeting held to discuss the revitalization of LaSalle Street in Chicago's Loop
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Semi truck accident: Turano bread truck carrying hamburger buns engulfed in flames on I-55
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Chicago shooting: Man shoots, seriously injures home invader in Dunning, police say
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Driver crashes into Bronzeville consignment shop after swerving to miss another vehicle, police say
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones injured in chain-reaction crash
Calumet City, IL3 days ago
Usher in St. Patrick's Day at Shamrock'n the Block in West Loop
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman gives birth in HS parking lot after not making it to hospital: Palatine Fire Department
Palatine, IL3 days ago
Prayer vigil held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso, killed in the line of duty
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot inside vehicle in Englewood ID'd by medical examiner
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Search warrants reveal deadly Highland Park shooting was planned for years
Highland Park, IL1 day ago
Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Are your 'new' tires really new? Woman buys tires that turn out to be 9 years old
Algonquin, IL2 days ago
Local Girl Scouts team up to help PAWS Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man charged with stabbing aunt to death in Gary home, Indiana police say
Gary, IN11 hours ago
Chicago shooting: 2 shot in Irving Park alley, police say
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Impact of Chicago police officer's murder ripples through first responders' families
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Men from Naperville, Riverside charged in Ohio cryptocurrency scheme after Lisle company raided
Naperville, IL3 days ago
West Town fire causes partial building collapse, elderly woman hospitalized, CFD says
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago police officer shot, killed as kids played outside Gage Park school: prosecutors
Chicago, IL1 day ago
ABC7's Tre Ward competing in Dancing with Chicago Celebrities
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago police SWAT unit responds to Hegewisch shooting
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy