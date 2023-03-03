Fish Fry Guide 2023: Here’s where to get Lenten dinners in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lent is here and it’s time to start choosing which fish fries to attend this season!

Plenty of Cleveland-area churches, restaurants and organizations are here to help, offering fish meals through Easter which is on April 9.

Some of the spots offer take-out options as well as dine-in. Below you’ll find a large list of Friday (unless otherwise noted) fish fries available to all this year.

2023 Lenten Fish Fry Events

American Croatian Lodge

February 24 – April 7 from 4-9 p.m.

34900 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake

Call 440-946-3366 for more information.

American Slovak Club

February 24 – April 7, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

2915 Broadway, Lorain

Click here for more.

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church

February 24 – April 14: 5 – 8 p.m.

2187 West 14th Street, Cleveland

Click here for more or call 216-861-0116.

Amici Italian Restaurant – Dine in, take our or delivery

Monday through Saturday February 22 – April 6, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

13000 Royalton Rd, North Royalton.

Call 440-628-9715 for reservations or click here for more.

Boy Scout Troop 433/Church of Saint Clare – Dine in or take out

February 24 – March 31, 5-7 p.m.

5659 Mayfield Road, Cleveland

Call (440) 449-4242 for more information.

Blue Heron Brewery – Pick up only

February 24 – April 7, 4 – 7:30 p.m.

3227 Blue Heron Trce., Medina

Click here for more.

Betts Restaurant – Dine in or take out

Ash Wednesday and every Friday through April 7.

2000 E. 9th Street, Cleveland

Click here for more or call (216)357-2680.

St. Columbkille School – Dine in or take out

February 24 – March 31, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

6740 Broadview Rd., Parma

Email ptufishfry@gmail.com for more information.

St. Charles Borromeo – Take out only

February 24 – April 7: 4-c7 p.m.

**No fish fry on St Patrick’s Day 3/17

7107 Wilber Avenue, Parma

Click here for more or call 440-884-3030.

St James Catholic Church –

February 24 – March 3: 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

17514 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Click here for more or call 216-521-9150.

Church of the Assumption – Dine in and take out

February 24 – March 31: 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

9183 Broadview Road, Broadview Hts

Click here for more or call (440) 546-9552.

St. Bernadette Parish

February 24 – March 31, 31, 4 – 7:39 p.m.

2256 Clague Road, Westlake

Click here for more.

St. John Neumann Parish – Dine in and take out

March 3 – 31: 5 – 8 p.m.

16271 Pearl Road, Strongsville

Click here for more.

Church of the Holy Angels — Dine in/drive-thru take out

February 24 – March 31, 5 – 7 p.m.

18205 Chillicothe Road, Chagrin Falls

Click here for more.

Cleveland Metroparks

February 24 – April 7

Online ordering and pick-up are available at four locations including Emerald Necklace Marina and Big Met, Sleepy Hollow and Shawnee Hills golf courses. Merwin’s Wharf will also have fish fry specials every Friday.

Click here for more.

Donauschwaben’s German-American Cultural Center – In-person dining and carry-out

February 24 – April 7, 4:30 – 8 p.m.

7370 Columbia Road, Olmsted Township

Click here for more.

Dr. Martin Luther Evangelical Lutheran Church – Drive thru only

February 24 – March 17, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

4470 Ridge Road, Brooklyn

Call (216)749-5585 for more.

German Family Society of Akron — Dine in and carry out

February 24 – March 10, 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

3871 Ranfield Road, Kent

Click here for more.

Gunselman’s Tavern and Gunselman’s To-Go

February 24 – April 7, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

21490 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park & 21800 Center Ridge Rd., Rocky River

Click here for more.

Knights of Columbus, Our Lady Queen of Peace – Dine in and carry out

February 24 – March 31, 5 – 7 p.m.

708 Erie St., Grafton

Click here for more.

Lakewood Masonic Temple

February 24 – April 7, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

15300 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Click here for more.

LaVera Party Center – Curbside pick-up only

February 24 – April 7, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

32200 Chardon Road, Willoughby Hills

Click here for more.

Magnificat High School

March 3 and March 31, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

20770 Hilliard Boulevard, Rocky River

Click here for more or call 440-331-1572 for more information.

Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church

February 24 – April 1, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

4423 Pearl Road, Cleveland

Click here for more.

Merry Arts Pub

Begins Wednesday, February 22 and then will be held every Friday until Lent is over

15607 1/2 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

Click here for more or call 216-226-4080

Prosperity Social Club

February 24 – April 7, 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

1109 Starkweather Ave. Cleveland

Click here for more. Call 216.937.1938 to make a reservation.

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater

February 24 – April 7, 11:30 a.m. – close

1 Club Drive, Highland Heights

Click here for more.

St. Albert the Great Church

February 24 – March 24, 4 – 7 p.m.

6667 Wallings Road, North Royalton

Call 440-237-6760 for more information.

St. Ambrose Catholic Parish – Dine in or Take out

Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

929 Pearl Road, Brunswick

Click here for more.

St. Andrew Eastern Orthodox Church

March 3, March 17, March 31 and April 7, 5 – 7 p.m.

16029 Maple Park Dr., Maple Heights

Click here for more.

St. Andrew Ukrainian Catholic Church

February 24 – March 31, 5 – 7 p.m.

7700 Hoertz Road, Parma

Click here for more.

St. Adalbert Church

February 24 – March 31, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

66 Adalbert Street, Berea

Click here for more.

St. Charles Borromeo School

February 24 -April 7, 4 – 7 p.m.

5891 Ridge Road, Parma

Click here for more details or call at 440-884-3030

St. Colette Catholic Church – Dine in or take out

February 24 – March 31, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

330 West 130th Street, Brunswick

Click here for more.

St. Dominic Parish – Dine in or take out

February 24 – March 31, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

3455 Norwood Road, Shaker Heights

Click here for more.

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church

February 24 – March 31, 4:30 – 7:30 p.m.

3434 George Avenue, Parma

Click here for more.

St. John Bosco Parish – Dine in or take out

February 24 – March 31, 4 – 7:30 p.m.

6480 Pearl Road, Parma Heights

Click here for more.

Saint John Vianney Catholic Parish

February 24 – March 31, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor

Click here for more or call 440-255-0600.

Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church

February 24 – March 31, 5 – 7:30 p.m.

3352 Mayfield Road, Cleveland Heights

Click here for more or call (216) 932-3300 ext 4

St. Joseph Parish

March 24 and March 31, 4 – 7 p.m.

32929 Lake Road, Avon Lake

Click here for more or call 440-933-3152

Saint Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral

Fridays through March 31, 4 – 7 p.m.

5720 State Road, Parma

For more, call 440-886-2108

St. Mary of the Assumption (Collinwood) – Dine in or take out

February 24 – March 31, 3 – 7 p.m.

15159 Holmes Avenue, Cleveland

Click here for more.

St. Nicholas Banquet Center – Drive-thru only

February 24 – March 31, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

755 South Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore

You MUST preorder and pay online.

Ss. Robert and William Parish

February 24 – March 31, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

367 East 260th Street, Euclid

Click here for more.

St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral – Dine in or carry out

February 24 – April 7, 4:30 – 7 p.m.

6306 Broadview Road, Parma

Click here for more.

St. Thomas the Apostle

19 Harris Rd., Sheffield Lake

February 24 – March 31, 4 – 7 p.m.

Call (419)341-1630 for more.

St. Agnes-Our Lady of Fatima Church – Carry out or dine in

March 10 and 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Carry out only, 5-8 p.m. carry out or dine in

6800 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland

Call 216-391-1655 for more.

Loco Leprechaun Pub – Dine in or take out

February 22 – April 7, 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

24545 Center Ridge Road, Westlake

Call 440-250-5626 for more.

The Irish American Club East Side

March 3, 10, 24, 31 and April 7, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

22770 Lakeshore Boulevard, Euclid

Click here for more.

Trevi Catering & Events – Dine in or take out

29717 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. every Friday of Lent

Click here for more.

Ukrainian American Youth Association of Cleveland – Dine in or carry out

February 24 – April 7, 4 – 7 p.m.

7425 West Pleasant Valley Road, Parma

Click here for more or call 440-843-9234

Wagner’s of Westlake – Pick up only

February 24 – April 7, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

30855 Center Ridge Road, Westlake

Call 440-871-8800 or click here to purchase. All tickets must be purchased ahead of time.

Have a Fish Fry you’d like to add to our list? Send the name of the organization, the address, information about the event, and a link to your website to tips@fox8.com. Please include “Fish Fry 2023” in your email subject line.

