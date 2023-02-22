Warm, windy Thursday; Cooler heading into weekend

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Warm and windy Thursday

Record warmth possible Thu. Afternoon

Cooler heading into the weekend

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A cold front will bring another round of rain and a few storms in the evening then drying out with decreasing clouds, according to Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. Winds will diminish slightly, but still breezy through the night. Overnight lows will fall to the middle 50s in Dayton with some cooler spots north.

TOMORROW : A warm and windy day is expected for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Winds may gust close to 40 to 45mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a high around 70 degrees. If Dayton hits 70 then it would tie the daily record high for the day set in 2017.

FRIDAY : A cold start to Friday in the 20s and still a bit breezy, so it will feel cooler. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for the day with a high around 40 degrees. Clouds increase at night with a few flurries possible.

SATURDAY : Filtered sunshine for Saturday, but a bit milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a high in the middle 50s. Rain returns Sunday night.

MONDAY : Rounds of showers and a few storms on Monday with a high in the lower 60s. It will be windy once again.

TUESDAY : Still windy and colder with decreasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny and mild with a high in the lower 50s.