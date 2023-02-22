Open in App
Dayton, OH
WHIO Dayton

Warm, windy Thursday; Cooler heading into weekend

By WHIO Staff,

11 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Warm and windy Thursday
  • Record warmth possible Thu. Afternoon
  • Cooler heading into the weekend

>> TRACK THE CONDITIONS WITH LIVE DOPPLER 7

DETAILED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A cold front will bring another round of rain and a few storms in the evening then drying out with decreasing clouds, according to Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. Winds will diminish slightly, but still breezy through the night. Overnight lows will fall to the middle 50s in Dayton with some cooler spots north.

TOMORROW : A warm and windy day is expected for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. Winds may gust close to 40 to 45mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to a high around 70 degrees. If Dayton hits 70 then it would tie the daily record high for the day set in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbOkJ_0kvZ8O4I00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UCWH_0kvZ8O4I00

FRIDAY : A cold start to Friday in the 20s and still a bit breezy, so it will feel cooler. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected for the day with a high around 40 degrees. Clouds increase at night with a few flurries possible.

SATURDAY : Filtered sunshine for Saturday, but a bit milder. Highs in the upper 40s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Cv8M_0kvZ8O4I00

SUNDAY : Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a high in the middle 50s. Rain returns Sunday night.

MONDAY : Rounds of showers and a few storms on Monday with a high in the lower 60s. It will be windy once again.

TUESDAY : Still windy and colder with decreasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY : Mostly sunny and mild with a high in the lower 50s.

