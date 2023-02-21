Open in App
Baltimore, MD
Here are the top basketball players coming to Baltimore for the CIAA Tournament [Baltimore Sun]

By Jacob Calvin Meyer, Baltimore Sun,

12 days ago
The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association men’s and women’s basketball tournaments return to Baltimore this week for the second straight year. The dual 12-team tournaments for...
