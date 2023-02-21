Open in App
Evansville, IN
See more from this location?
Yahoo Sports

Have thoughts on INDOT's plan for the Lloyd Expressway? Here's how to voice them in person

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press,

12 days ago
EVANSVILLE — Community members with questions or opinions about the plans for years-long construction on the Lloyd Expressway will have the chance to voice those...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy