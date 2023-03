coloradotimesrecorder.com

Arizona’s Conspiracist Gov Candidate Kari Lake Endorses Tina Peters for CO GOP Chair By Erik Maulbetsch, 11 days ago

By Erik Maulbetsch, 11 days ago

Election fraud conspiracist Kari Lake, who very nearly became Arizona’s governor last fall, has endorsed another election denier in a nearby state: Colorado’s notorious former ...