Tunkhannock, PA
Times Leader

H.S. Girls Basketball: Nanticoke Area defeats Tunkhannock in D2-4A quarterfinals

By John Erzar,

12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27znGA_0kvMNnIw00
Nanticoke Area’s Navaeh Baran (25) takes a shot over Tunkhannock’s Sable Stephens during the second quarter of Tuesday’s District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

NANTICOKE — Nanticoke Area avenged a loss very early in the season on Tuesday night, defeating Tunkhannock 57-40 in the District 2 Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals.

That set up the Trojanettes with another opportunity to make amends, albeit for a much more difficult task.

Fourth-seeded Nanticoke Area (10-13) heads to top-seeded Scranton Prep (19-2) for a semifinal game on Friday. Prep defeated Nanticoke Area 53-40 on Dec. 19.

“We look forward to playing Prep,” Nanticoke Area coach Ed Grant said. “We played them here the first time though and kept it under 10 the whole time through. They’ve gotten better, of course, but we’ve gotten better, too.”

Nanticoke Area will be in the semifinals for the ninth consecutive season.

Fifth-seeded Tunkhannock finished its season at 7-16. The Tigers entered with an eight-game losing streak that included a pair of three-point losses at the tail end.

“That’s been the season that we’ve had,” Tunkhannock coach Amanda Golden said. “If we can put the ball in the bucket, good things happen for us. We’re in tight games. This group just has never been in a situation to pull one out.

“We get down by two or four, we’re OK. We get down by 10, that’s a big gap to come back. I do have shooters. We had open looks, they just weren’t going in the basket.”

The Tigers shot 41% from the field in the first half but dropped to 15% in the final two quarters.

Tunkhannock was down by two, 32-30, with 4:21 left in the third quarter after Sable Stephens scored on a drive and hit an ensuing free throw. By the end of the quarter, the Tigers were down by 10.

After a free throw by Sophia Lukowski, Navaeh Baran’s 3-point basket was followed by a drive by Caitlyn Majiros and an inside basket by Claire Aufiero to give the Trojanettes a 40-30 lead entering the fourth quarter.

Tunkhannock moved within 43-34 midway through the final period when Erin Van Ness hit the final of her three 3-pointers. Nanticoke Area pretty much controlled things from there.

The Trojanettes were tough on the board, limiting Tunkhannock’s second-chance opportunities. Aufiero, playing with a clear mask after breaking her nose against Holy Redeemer in the regular season finale, finished with 15 boards to go with a team-high 14 points.

Lukowski had 10 points and six rebounds. Majiros had eight points and seven rebounds.

“The first game, they really controlled the glass on us,” Grant said. “That was the emphasis for the week and a half, two weeks we were off.”

Stephens led Tunkhannock with 14 points.

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Nanticoke Area 57, Tunkhannock 40

TUNKHANNOCK (40) — Iddings 1 0-0 3, Corby 2 4-6 9, A. Williams 1 1-2 3, Stephens 5 3-3 14, Alston 0 0-0 0, Van Ness 3 0-0 9, Alguire 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 8-11 40.

NANTICOKE AREA (57) — K. Reed 1 3-6 5, G. Reed 0 2-2 2, Lukowski 5 2-5 12, Majiros 3 2-2 8, Atkins 2 0-0 4, Aufiero 3 7-10 14, Heffron 1 0-0 3, Baran 3 2-4 9. Totals 18 18-29 57.

Tunkhannock`12`13`5`10 — 40

Nanticoke Area`12`16`12`17 — 57

Three-point goals — TUN 6 (Van Ness 3, Iddings, Corby, Stephens); NAN 3 (Aufiero, Heffron, Baran)

