Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
Clayton News Daily

'Her impact is undeniable': Hundreds gather to say final goodbye to slain Michigan State student Arielle Anderson

By Anna Liz Nichols, The Detroit News,

11 days ago
DETROIT — Arielle Anderson was destined for greatness, several speakers including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Tuesday at the funeral for the 19-year-old student killed during...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy