Showbiz411

Starsky and Hutch Reboot? Original Actor David Soul Says of Himself and Paul Michael Glaser: “Don’t Give Up On Us” to Network By Roger Friedman, 11 days ago

By Roger Friedman, 11 days ago

David Soul, original star of “Starsky and Hutch,” once had a hit record called “Don’t Give Up On Us.”. Now, hearing that Fox TV is ...