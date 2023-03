netflixjunkie.com

Viral AI Sensation ChatGPT Lists Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Elon Musk as ‘Controversial’, Says to Treat Them in a “Special Manner” By Radhika Deshmukh, 11 days ago

By Radhika Deshmukh, 11 days ago

When the twenty-first-century artificial intelligence miracle ChatGPT first came out, it was sure that it would soon become a worldwide sensation. Little did the world ...