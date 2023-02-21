Open in App
Burke County, GA
WJBF

Burke Health opens new life saving emergency unit

By Kim Vickers,

13 days ago

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF)- Heart attack victims in Burke County now have a higher chance of survival. It’s all thanks to a new cardiac catheterization lab at Burke Health.

Before the cath lab opened at the beginning of February, someone having a heart attack had to be rushed to Augusta or Statesboro for treatment.

Now, doctors at Burke Health can provide life saving measures to people having a cardiac emergency.

The cath lab allows them to perform non surgical procedures, like stents, without transporting them 30 minutes to an hour away. That time saved could mean the difference between life and death for a patient.

Two Richmond County schools facing closure

“With heart attacks, with severe disease like that, time really is muscle. And the sooner you can get to a place that can appropriately care for you, the better it’s going to be for you as a patient,” explained Frank Cunningham, Nurse Manager at the Cardiac Cath Lab.

The new facility will allow doctors to provide a variety of cardiovascular care.

“We are a full service lab. We provide 24/7 emergency cardiovascular care to the community here. We’re also able to perform pacemaker and defibrillator implantation as well as treat peripheral vascular disease,” said Cunningham.

Burke Health is maintaining its tertiary partnership with Augusta University Medical Center- meaning if a patient needs open heart surgery, they would be transported to AU.

Photojournalist: Will Baker.

